Kevin Smith Reveals Rosario Dawson is in ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

Kevin Smith just wrapped production on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, his long-awaited follow up to 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The director and co-star has been keeping fans well informed about the filming process on social media, giving frequent updates on the movie's newest cast members. One of his last production posts revealed Rosario Dawson's return to the View Askewniverse.

"There are very few people I love in this business as much as @rosariodawson! So when Ro-Dawg Rebooted with us, I was reminded how she can take boring old Kevin Smith lines and make magic! Getting the always-in-demand Dawson into @jayandsilentbob Reboot required Ro to go above and beyond and take a few flights to get #neworleans," Smith explained.

"It would've been more than understandable if she couldn't make it. But my friend made moves and interrupted her busy life and work schedule to come play with us in the #viewaskewniverse once again. I can honestly say she made the movie better! When she was wrapped, Rosario gave me this giant hug and said 'I'm happy you're still here.' This woman is who I aspire to be in life: a consummate professional and an incomparable human being. The only stain on her otherwise stellar resume is that she's now played two #viewaskew characters. One more and they'll kick her out of Hollywood," he added.

Back in 2006, the actress starred in Clerks 2 as Becky, the character who ended up with Dante Hicks, Brian O'Halloran's character that originated back in 1994's Clerks. Based on Smith's post, it does not sound like she'll be returning as Becky. Hopefully, Dante didn't screw things up!

In addition to appearing in Reboot, you can also expect to see Dawson in the upcoming Zombieland sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap.

Smith has been keeping fans informed on tons of upcoming Reboot cameos, including a View Askewniverse staple, Jason Lee. He's also announced appearances from hip hop duo Method Man and Red Man, and the return of Strike Back's Shannon Elizabeth. You can also except to see Molly Shannon, Joe Manganiello, Craig Robinson, Frankie Shaw, Justin Long, Jordan Monsanto, Chris Jericho, and more!

According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they "return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of 'Bluntman and Chronic' movie from getting made."

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

