Kevin Smith’s Weight Loss Resulted in Rewrites for ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

After a near-fatal heart attack earlier this year filmmaker Kevin Smith made some major life changes, including a dramatic weight loss. Now it turns out that the weight loss has prompted some further changes — including the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

In a recent episode of the Fatman on Batman podcast, Smith revealed that he used some downtime to go back over the script for the film and ended up making some significant changes as his impressive weight loss completely ruins some of the movie’s jokes.

“That three-day, four-day weekend whatever the f–ck it was, all my work was done,” Smith said. “Then I was like manufacturing work for myself, so I went and did another draft of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. This is the eighth draft of the script and at this point, it’s weird, this is the draft where I had to take out all the fat jokes ’cause they just don’t make sense anymore.”

As fans of pretty much any movie where Jay (played by Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (played by Smith himself) appear can tell you, jokes about Silent Bob’s weight are a staple. Jay regularly makes disparaging-but-funny comments about Silent Bob’s size. Now that Smith has lost serious weight — he recently shared a side-by-side comparison photo showing just how dramatic the transformation is — Silent Bob’s not going to be particularly fat. Maybe Smith replaced them with Jay wisecracking about a diet.

Whatever the fat jokes were replaced with, fans of the characters they first met in 1994’s Clerks will no doubt be excited to see them return. Back in May, Smith gave a more substantive update on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, explaining that the film is technically a sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, but feels very much like a remake.

“We’re doing a sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and it’s called Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” Smith told fans. “It’s us, it’s me and Jay so it’s not really strictly a reboot in the way that people think of a reboot. If you remember Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back it was a movie in which Jay and Silent Bob found out Hollywood was making a movie about them, so they went cross country to Hollywood to stop that from happening. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is completely f—ing different. In Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Jay and Silent Bob find out that Hollywood is making a reboot of that old movie that they had made about them, and they have to go across the country to Hollywood to stop it all over again. it’s literally the same f—ing movie all over again. It’s a movie that makes fun of sequels and remakes and reboots while being all three at the same time.”

Right now, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot does not have a release date, but Smith has previously indicated that he hopes to have the film available by 2019.

