Kevin Smith Shows Off Big Weight Loss With New Selfie

Yesterday was World Selfie Day, so if you’ve got a favortie celebrity on social media, you almost certainly saw them drop into that hashtag. Kevin Smith, though, used the occasion as an opportunity to show off all the pounds he has dropped in the time since his recent heart attack.

This particular selfie was particularly special, as Smith shared a story about going to a “big and tall” store and, for the first time in years, being told that he was too small to buy any clothes there.

You can check out Smith’s Instagram post below, which is just the latest in a series of entries in which he enthusiastically talks about losing weight, taking better care of himself, and becoming a vegetarian following what could easily have been a fatal heart attack back in February.

Smith is currently at work on Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, which is expected to start shooting later this year. The film, which is a sequel, remake, and reboot of Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back all at the same time, centers on the pair heading to Hollywood in an attempt to prevent the Bluntman & Chronic movie reboot — a nod to the first film’s plot, which centered around the pair attempting to stop the original Bluntman & Chronic movie from being made.

He has a number of other projects in development, including a TV series based on Warren Zevon’s “Hit Somebody! (The Hockey Song)” and BBC America’s Spawn spinoff Sam & Twitch.

It is unclear whether Smith is actively seeking projects with ampersands in the title, or whether that is just a happy accident.