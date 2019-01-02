Kevin Smith Starts Early Pre-Production on ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

Kevin Smith had a rough 2018, but he’s back with a vengeance and already making his original fans incredibly happy in the new year.

The director shared the latest update on his new project, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the long awaited follow-up to the 2001 comedy, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, starring him and Jason Mewes as the famous characters they first brought to life in 1994 with Clerks.

Spent the first day of 2019 having a #JayAndSilentBobReboot pre-pre-production meeting at our holiday-roomy @WeWork office! @JayMewes took this pic of me and @JordanMonsanto to both mark the moment and to document that we were the only dopes in Hollywood working on the holiday. pic.twitter.com/xTNrpN6OF6 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 2, 2019

“Spent the first day of 2019 having a #JayAndSilentBobReboot pre-pre-production meeting at our holiday-roomy @WeWork office!,” Smith wrote. “@JayMewes took this pic of me and @JordanMonsanto to both mark the moment and to document that we were the only dopes in Hollywood working on the holiday.”

Monsanto is Mewes’ wife and will be serving as a producer of the film. This isn’t her first time working as a producer on a Smith project. She has a credit on tons of Smith’s works dating back to 2012, including Tusk.

While there isn’t a ton of information surrounding the new movie, the IMDB plot description says it follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.” Currently, the only other cast member listed is Brian O’Halloran, who is expected to respire his role of Dante “I’m not even supposed to be here today” Hicks.

Back in 2017, Mewes teased that the script for Reboot was going to be a good one.

“I’ve read the script, and it’s amazing and it’s super clever,” he told ComicBook.com. “It’s called Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, and it’s Jay and Bob making fun of reboots. It’s funny — a couple of people have asked me, ‘are you guys even playing the characters if it’s a reboot?’ It’s not really a reboot, Kevin called it Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, and it’s us making fun of reboots, but the script’s awesome. It’s very funny.”

The most exciting part? Smith has been reaching out to old contacts in hopes of getting some of the original gang back together.

“I don’t know what I can talk about, what Kevin would get upset about or not get upset about,” Mewes said. “There’s definitely some fun things: a lot of the people who were in the other movies, Kevin has spoken with a bunch of people from Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, and people are going to come back in. There’s some more Bluntman & Chronic stuff going down. There’s a lot of fun stuff and a few new, really interesting things that I shouldn’t mention.”

Those of us who spent high school shouting, “Who smokes the blunts? We smoke the blunts!” despite never actually coming in contact with a single drug are incredibly excited for the new comedy and can’t wait to see what other updates Smith has in store.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot does not currently have a release date, but will begin filming in early 2019.