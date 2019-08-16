Kevin Smith Shares Throwback Photo with Jason Mewes in Honor of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

This is a big year for fans of Kevin Smith‘s “View Askewniverse” as it will see the release of the highly-anticipated comedy, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Smith and his longtime friend and onscreen partner, Jason Mewes, are stepping back into the roles they made famous in Clerks back in 1994 and continued to play in films such as Mallrats, Dogma, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The two men are taking the new film on tour with the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow, which will kick off in October. In honor of the tour, Smith recently posted a throwback photo with Mewes.

“On the left is me and @jaymewes at the Jersey wrap of #mallrats, circa April 1995. On the right is #JasonMewes and me from the @gettyimages shoot at the @pizzahut @comic_con lounge, 2019. I’ve been photographed with #jaymewes more than any other person I’ve ever known, including @jenschwalbach and @harleyquinnsmith. Jay and I excel at standing next to each other – in photos and in real life! Wanna see us do it professionally? Then come see us on the @jayandsilentbob Reboot Roadshow this Fall! Trailer and tickets at the link in my bio!,” Smith wrote.

The link for tickets can be found here.

Many people commented on the post, loving the throwback photo and eager to see the upcoming film:

“It is amazing that you look younger now than in that first photo,” @ronin1942 pointed out.

“I have been consuming your content since I was 5 (the age I was when I first watched Clerks). I absolutely can’t wait to see you and Mewes in New York,” @yer_a_wizard_bobby added.

“@thatkevinsmith well, you ARE hetero life mates, of course u stand next to each other well!!,” @evlchef666 replied.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith’s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to hit select theaters on October 15th.