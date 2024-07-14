Barbie, Percy Jackson, and Spider-Verse Win Big at the Kids Choice Awards

Nearly a full year after its release, Barbie is still winning some hefty hardware. Saturday, the Margot Robbie vehicle walked away with two of the biggest awards at Nickelodeon’s 2024 Kids Choice Awards, including Best Movie and Favorite Movie Actress for Robbie. Other big winners on the night included Percy Jackson and the Olympians, with wins in both the Favorite Kids TV Show and Favorite Male TV Star (Walker Scobell) categories.

Saturday’s Awards gala effectively wraps up Barbie’s illustrious awards tour, tallying a win in virtually all major award shows this season. The Greta Gerwig blockbuster even won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

Olivia Rodrigo was another big winner on the night, winning for Favorite Female TV Star and Favorite Album for her latest release, “GUTS.” The full list of 2024 Kids Choice Awards winners can be seen below.

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE CARTOON

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly, iCarly)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Barbie

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Margot Robbie (Barbie, Barbie)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

|Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Adam Sandler (Leo, Leo)

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

|Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls Band Together)

FAVORITE VILLAIN

Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Post Malone

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Imagine Dragons

FAVORITE SONG

“What Was I Made For?”- Billie Eilish

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Barbie World”- Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Reneé Rapp

FAVORITE ALBUM

“GUTS”- Olivia Rodrigo

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

North America: Taylor Swift

FAVORITE TICKET OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

FAVORITE VIRAL SONG

“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

MrBeast

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Lexi Rivera

FAVORITE GAMER

Kai Cenat

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Bella Poarch

FAVORITE CREATOR FAMILY

Jordan Matter/Salish Matter

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Travis Kelce

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Roblox

Barbie can now be seen on Max while the full first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians can be seen on Disney+.