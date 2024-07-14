Barbie, Percy Jackson, and Spider-Verse Win Big at the Kids Choice Awards

Nearly a full year after its release, Barbie is still winning some hefty hardware. Saturday, the Margot Robbie vehicle walked away with two of the biggest awards at Nickelodeon’s 2024 Kids Choice Awards, including Best Movie and Favorite Movie Actress for Robbie. Other big winners on the night included Percy Jackson and the Olympians, with wins in both the Favorite Kids TV Show and Favorite Male TV Star (Walker Scobell) categories.
Saturday’s Awards gala effectively wraps up Barbie’s illustrious awards tour, tallying a win in virtually all major award shows this season. The Greta Gerwig blockbuster even won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Olivia Rodrigo was another big winner on the night, winning for Favorite Female TV Star and Favorite Album for her latest release, “GUTS.” The full list of 2024 Kids Choice Awards winners can be seen below.
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Young Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America’s Got Talent
FAVORITE CARTOON
SpongeBob SquarePants
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Miranda Cosgrove (Carly, iCarly)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
Barbie
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Margot Robbie (Barbie, Barbie)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
|Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Adam Sandler (Leo, Leo)
FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
|Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls Band Together)
FAVORITE VILLAIN
Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
MUSIC:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Post Malone
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
Imagine Dragons
FAVORITE SONG
“What Was I Made For?”- Billie Eilish
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“Barbie World”- Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Reneé Rapp
FAVORITE ALBUM
“GUTS”- Olivia Rodrigo
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
North America: Taylor Swift
FAVORITE TICKET OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
FAVORITE VIRAL SONG
“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
MrBeast
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Lexi Rivera
FAVORITE GAMER
Kai Cenat
FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
Bella Poarch
FAVORITE CREATOR FAMILY
Jordan Matter/Salish Matter
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Travis Kelce
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Roblox
Barbie can now be seen on Max while the full first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians can be seen on Disney+.