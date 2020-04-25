Kim Jong-Un's Reported Death Makes the Internet Remember The Interview

Reports of the death of Kim Jong-Un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea, have begun to circulate online. According to TMZ, news outlets in China and Japan are both reporting that Kim either died or is on his death bed following a botched heart surgery after suffering a cardiac event. TMZ hasn't confirmed the reports but suggests that Kim is expected to make an appearance at a military parade on Saturday. His absence from the event would suggest that something is amiss. In the meantime, the world is left to speculate about the fate of the leader of North Korea.

Or, if you're on Twitter or other social media, you're left to make posts about the 2014 film The Interview. The film started Seth Rogen (who also co-directed) and James Franco as journalists who set up an interview with Kim (played by Randall Park) but who are then recruited by the CIA to assassinate the North Korean leader.

The film caused controversy. The North Korean government treated to take action against the United States if Sony Pictures released the movie. Sony delayed the film and reportedly edited its contents. Sony's servers then suffered a cyberattack by the Guardians of Peace, a group that the FBI claimed has ties to North Korea.

The Guardians of Peace also threatened to make terrorist attacks against venues showing the film. This resulted in many theaters choosing not to carry the film. Instead, Sony released the film as a digital rental on Christmas Eve 2014 and put it into a limited number of theaters on Christmas Day.

The film received a mixed response, but it was Sony's most successful digital release ever, earning $40 million in digital rentals in addition to $12.3 million at the global box office on a $44 million budget.

Fans of the film are finding it newly relevant in light of these news reports. Here's what they're saying: