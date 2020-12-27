Kim Kardashian's Christmas Outfit Compared to Hulk Costume

Christmas is the one time a year many choose to dress up in their finest outfit. According to socialite Kim Kardashian, that means a gown the internet seems to think looks all too similar to a Hulk costume. Throughout the day Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared images from her family Christmas dinner in a green dress, one which appears to have ab muscles sewn right in.

"A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year enough though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled," Kardashian tweeted.

