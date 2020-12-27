Kim Kardashian's Christmas Outfit Compared to Hulk Costume

By Adam Barnhardt

Christmas is the one time a year many choose to dress up in their finest outfit. According to socialite Kim Kardashian, that means a gown the internet seems to think looks all too similar to a Hulk costume. Throughout the day Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared images from her family Christmas dinner in a green dress, one which appears to have ab muscles sewn right in.

"A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year enough though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled," Kardashian tweeted.

Keep scrolling to see what Twitter is saying about the outfit...

Cover photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

