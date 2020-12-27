Kim Kardashian's Christmas Outfit Compared to Hulk Costume
Christmas is the one time a year many choose to dress up in their finest outfit. According to socialite Kim Kardashian, that means a gown the internet seems to think looks all too similar to a Hulk costume. Throughout the day Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared images from her family Christmas dinner in a green dress, one which appears to have ab muscles sewn right in.
"A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year enough though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled," Kardashian tweeted.
A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year even though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled. pic.twitter.com/hTOSmITT55— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2020
Choosing Violence
Kim kardashian woke up and chose violence when she decided to wear that weird green hulk ab corset for Christmas Day— Becca🦕 (@beccads_) December 27, 2020
Happy Halloween
kim kardashian's corset looks like a sexy hulk halloween costume— mei (@clementines___) December 27, 2020
Six Pack
Someone said Kim Kardashian’s christmas outfit was hulk inspired and i can’t unsee it 😂 “she woke up and wanted a six pack” lmaooooo— Diana ⚡️ (@omgitsmokito) December 27, 2020
No Judgement
Seriously though, why did Kim Kardashian wake up on Christmas Day and decide she wanted to wear hulk abs? No judgement, just really want to know— Dev🌻 (@devmolinari) December 27, 2020
Realness
Kim Kardashian going for ~Hulk real ness~ pic.twitter.com/rHQsFGYMM5— T (@PsychoSISrash) December 27, 2020
Certainly A Choice
Kim Kardashian going full Hulk on Christmas is a choice pic.twitter.com/ZLMGieYqyg— Holiday Daddy (@TacoAffcionado) December 26, 2020
But Of Course
Of course 2020 ended with Kim Kardashian as The Hulk— abba dabba ACAB (@aga_boww) December 26, 2020
Cover photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicprev