The King of Staten Island Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

With the summer movie season almost completely decimated, film fans have turned their attention to the titles that have been moved to on-demand platforms, allowing everyone to still get some entertainment in these trying times. One of the most-anticipated titles of these on-demand projects is The King of Staten Island, the latest film from Judd Apatow, starring SNL's Pete Davidson in a story based loosely on his life. The trailers have gotten people excited to see what Apatow and Davidson have in store, and the first wave of reviews from critics seems to affirm that we won't be disappointed.

On Monday morning, the review embargo on The King of Staten Island was lifted, and critical takes began flooding social media. Those reviews eventually ended up on Rotten Tomatoes, revealing a mostly positive response to the film itself. At the time of writing this article, 53 reviews have been submitted to Rotten Tomatoes and 41 of them have been positive, giving The King of Staten Island a score of 77% Fresh.

This score will continue to fluctuate and change over time, as more reviews of the film are written in the coming weeks. That said, The King of Staten Island's score probably won't suffer any sort of massive spike or significant drop-off. It'll probably end up with an average somewhere in the 70s or low 80s.

For the second time this year, Davidson stars in a film that has been a hit with critics. Big Time Adolescence, a Sundance favorite, was released back in March to largely positive reviews. The film went on to become Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 84%.

The King of Staten Island tells the story of Scott Carlin (Davidson), a 24-year-old guy who still lives in his mom's house and has no plans for the future. Scott's Dad was a firefighter and died on the job, mirroring the story of Davidson's real-life father, a New York firefighter who died during 9/11. When Scott's mom (Marisa Tomei) begins dating another firefighter (Bill Burr), Scott is finally forced to deal with the reality of his life.

The script for the film was written by Apatow, Davidson, and Dave Sirus. Steve Buscemi, who was a firefighter before he began acting and returned to help his former station at Ground Zero, plays one of the department's veterans in the movie.

The King of Staten Island will be available to rent on VOD platforms beginning Friday, June 12th.

