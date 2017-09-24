‘Kingsman’ Pug Steals The Show At ‘The Golden Circle’ Premiere

The Kingsman franchise might be filled with stars, but a certain four-legged actor was a highlight at of the newest film’s premieres.

George, the pug who played Eggsy’s (Taron Egerton) dog Jack ‘J.B.’ Bauer, made an appearance at the London premiere for Kingsman: The Golden Circle earlier this week. In true Kingsman fashion, he was dressed to the nines for the event, in a miniature version of Eggsy’s orange tuxedo.

There’s a baby pug wearing an orange dinner jacket at the #Kingsman premiere… because of course there is. He’s not too impressed. #pug pic.twitter.com/6RN01xAvDi — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) September 18, 2017

George’s ensemble has since stolen the hearts of many Kingsman fans, both inside and outside of the premiere. One tweet about the pug’s outfit, by Twitter user thisbemesara, has earned almost one-hundred thousand retweets.

THE PUG FROM THE FIRST KINGSMAN MOVIE ATTENDED PREMIERE FOR KINGSMAN THE GOLDEN CIRCLE IN LONDON AND HES WEARING A SUIT. pic.twitter.com/JMXjPyA3oy — sara (@thisbemesara) September 19, 2017

For the sake of not spoiling things, we won’t go into how J.B. factors into the plot of The Golden Circle. But it’s safe to say that those who have and haven’t seen the film yet will definitely appreciate his adorable red carpet appearance.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is in theaters now.

