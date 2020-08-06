Knight Rider Movie Reboot In The Works

A Knight Rider movie is in the works at Spyglass Media Group, which will develop the project with James Wan and Michael Clear's Atomic Monster productions, with Juson Scott executive producing. Video game writer TJ Fixman (Resistance: Fall of Man) will be adapting the screenplay, which Deadline reports will "be a present-day take that will maintain the anti-establishment tone of the original" Knight Rider TV series. Judson Scott will serve as an executive producer. No other plot details have been revealed - including the immediate question that most Knight Rider fans will have: Will we see David Hasselhoff make an appearance in this film?

The original Knight Rider TV series became a cult-hit thanks to its premise, swagger, the talking smart-car K.I.T.T., and of course, the charisma of David Hasselhoff. The series ran from 1982 to 1986, and spawned several spinoff movies (Knight Rider 2000, Knight Rider 2010) and spinoff series (Team Knight Rider, Code of Vengeance). A modern TV reboot was attempted by NBC in 2008; It served as a sequel to the original series, centered on the son of Hasselhoff's Michael Knight. That Knight Rider reboot was a major flop, lasting from September of 2008 until March of 2009 (or 17 episodes, plus the initial TV movie that served as the pilot). Hopefully James Wan and co. have a much better plan for how to turn the era of Tesla smart cars into a compelling reason for Knight Rider's return.

You can get the full synopsis for the original Knight Rider series, below:

"Self-made billionaire Wilton Knight rescues police Detective Lieutenant Michael Arthur Long after a near fatal shot to the face, giving him a new identity (by plastic surgery) and a new name: Michael Knight. Wilton selects Michael to be the primary field agent in the pilot program of his public justice organization, the Foundation for Law and Government (FLAG). The other half of this pilot program is the Knight Industries Two Thousand (KITT), a heavily modified, technologically advanced Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with numerous features, including an extremely durable shell and frame, controlled by a computer with artificial intelligence. Michael and KITT are brought in during situations where 'direct action might provide the only feasible solution'. Heading FLAG is Devon Miles, who provides Michael with directives and guidance. Dr. Bonnie Barstow is the chief engineer in charge of KITT's care, as well as technical assistant to Devon."

No word on when Knight Rider the movie is looking to hit theaters.

