Knives Out’s Sweaters Were Finally Recognized in an Official Capacity at the Costume Designers Guild Awards

Movie fans are currently in the midst of awards season, and one film to take away some prizes this year has been Rian Johnson's Knives Out. The delightful whodunit film just earned Jenny Egan the Excellence in Contemporary Film Award from the Costume Designers Guild. Egan was up against A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Arjun Bhasin), Hustlers (Mitchell Travers), The Laundromat (Ellen Mirojnick), and Queen & Slim (Shiona Turini). It's especially exciting to see Knives Out win this award because one of the most talked-about things about the movie has been its sweaters, especially the one worn by Chris Evans.

The Knives Out sweater has been a big topic of discussion on social media, even sparking the #KnivesOutChallenge, which Johnson took part in on Twitter. Evans' co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, also posted a hilarious response about the sweater's success, and Evans even shared an adorable Christmas message that featured his dog Dodger rocking the look.

Both Johnson and Curtis took to social media today to celebrate Egan's win.

WOOO HOO!!! GO JENNY GO! https://t.co/ifB01PzZrI — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 29, 2020

"WOOO HOO!!! GO JENNY GO!," Johnson tweeted.

"CONGRATULATIONS to Jenny Egan and her team for their Costume Designers Guild WIN for @knivesout," Curtis wrote on Instagram.

Riki Lindhome, who also appears in Knives Out, commented on Curtis' post.

"She should win for Chris's sweaters alone," she pointed out.

Knives Out was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars this year, and Johnson is going up against Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), and Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won (Parasite).

While Knives Out rests in a whole different category from Johnson's previous film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi - with one of their few similarities being a cameo from Frank Oz - the two do have a very unique connection. Johnson's first foray into writing and directing in the Star Wars universe, and the vitriolic backlash to it on social media, apparently influenced Knives Out in a unique way.

"Anyone who's on Twitter these days, God bless you because it's rough waters out there, but there's also wonderful stuff about it. That's why we're all still on it I guess," Johnson told Deadline in November. "That's one of the things [Knives Out] engages with, the current state of online culture. Whether you made a Star Wars movie or you have a cooking show, whatever you're doing on there, someone's going to be screaming at you about it probably. Let's put it on a screen in a way we can all maybe have a laugh about it."

Knives Out is still playing in select theaters. The 92nd Academy Awards air Sunday, February 9th on ABC.