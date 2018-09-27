Kristen Bell Says ‘Frozen 2’ Will Introduce New Characters, Have Very Intimate Moments

Kristen Bell will reprise the role of Anna in Frozen 2, and there will be some surprising moments and characters in store for Disney fans.

Bell has been recording for Frozen 2 several times over the past two years, and in a new interview with Sirius Bell teased what fans can expect when the sequel finally hits theaters, which will include new characters and some very intimate moments for her character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You’ll see new characters and you will see…you’ll know from my perspective what I did with Jen the writer, what she did with me rather, was she was so collaborative on the first one,” Bell said. “We sat down as she was writing the second one and she said ‘ya know you had a hand in creating this character. What do you think her next step should be? What’s her next hurdle, her next epiphany. What do you go through that’s similar to her?’ I told her a lot of things that I had personally been going through and why I thought that resonated with what I think Anna would be feeling and she wrote that into the script.”

“I’ll be able to say more when the movie comes out but there are a lot of very very intimate moments for me in this movie that are like, that feel like they’re from my real life and like…it’s going to make me cry, but like songs specifically that I just gave her a spiel why this particular emotion or particular hurdle in my life was so important and what it taught me and she slid it seamlessly into the character,” Bell said. It’s not just episode 2 of this show, it’s something you need to see them go through because it affects the audience.”

For Frozen 2 writer Jennifer Lee it was about not paying attention to just how big Frozen has become, instead focusing on the basics of storytelling.

“I think I can say the number one thing we all held hands on, because we all signed back up again on that one is to not think of the Zeitgeist part of Frozen, because that’s not how we made it in the first place,” Lee told ComicBook.com. “In fact, a lot of people didn’t know if the world was interested in the story we had to tell, because it was a musical with two female leads. And we spent it from building character out, and from every inch of what they’re struggling with. How can we push them? What are we feeling about them? And we’re doing the same thing. I’m really excited about where it’s going. I can’t wait to share it. But we don’t start production until the summer. It’s still got its journey. It’s still going.”

Frozen 2 will glide into theaters on November 27th, 2019.