Kristen Bell Visits Hurricane Irma Shelter & Sings ‘Frozen’ Songs With Locals

The cold may not bother Elsa, and Kristen Bell isn’t letting Hurricane Irma get to her either. The Frozen actress is preparing to ride out the unprecedented storm in Florida, and Bell found a way to keep spirits high at one storm shelter in Orlando.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Bell visited a community shelter housed at the Meadows Woods Middle School in Orlando. The location is currently hosting 200 people from Hurricane Irma’s wrath, and Bell went to lift spirits by singing some Frozen tunes.

Bert Rodriguez, who accompanied Bell on the piano, posted a picture of himself with Bell on Instagram. “Spent some time with actress Kristen Bell this morning,” the man wrote.

“I played piano for her while she sang songs from Frozen. This all happened at a hurricane shelter full of almost 200 people escaping Hurricane Irma. She wanted to take people’s mind off of the coming storm. What a class act!”

When youre #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show. Richard and Rebecca everyone! #hurricaneirma A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

Entertainment Tonight was able to speak with Rodriguez about the sing-along, and the pianist had nothing but praise for Bell.

“She [Kristen Bell] was gracious and funny. Very funny. We sat down and rehearsed the songs she was going to sing. She wasn’t demanding or diva-ish in the slightest,” he explained. “She sang ‘For The First Time In Forever’, inviting up one of the evacuees to sing with her, as well as a local Orlando deputy to provide ‘interpretive dance.’”

Bell also posted a photo of her hurricane serenade. The actress shared a picture of her singing alongside volunteer back-up dancers who “will steal the show.”

The actress sang Disney hits like “Do You Want To Build A Snowman” and a cut single called “More Than Just A Spare.” Bell also took pictures and signed autographs with locals, taking time to speak with each family about their homes.

“I hope that helped,” Bell told the evacuees. “And I hope that some of these songs are running through your head the rest of the day and take your mind off of it.”

This isn’t the first time Bell has helped bright light to a dark situation. Yesterday, the actress’ co-star Josh Gad revealed the star had helped save his parents from Hurricane Irma by getting them shelter at the hotel she’s bunkering down in.