One of 2024’s Biggest Movies Is Already Leaving Netflix

Netflix subscribers who have been putting off family movie night might want to clear their schedules this week. The streaming giant is preparing to remove several major titles from its catalog, and one of last year’s most successful animated blockbusters is among the casualties. With only days remaining before the departure, families looking for quality entertainment should act fast to catch this critically acclaimed adventure before it disappears. While Netflix will keep adding new family-friendly movies in September, such as Shrek the Third, time is running out to experience a beloved animated sequel that arguably surpasses the original.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is leaving Netflix on August 21, 2025, giving subscribers just three days to watch the latest installment in DreamWorks Animation’s beloved franchise. The film arrived on Netflix in October 2024 as part of Universal’s streaming deal, and it quickly became one of the platform’s most-watched animated titles. In Kung Fu Panda 4, Jack Black returns as the voice of Po, the lovable panda warrior who must find and train his successor as the Dragon Warrior while facing off against a shape-shifting sorceress known as The Chameleon, voiced by Viola Davis.

Why Kung Fu Panda 4 Deserves Your Attention

Kung Fu Panda 4 premiered in theaters on March 8, 2024, and proved that the franchise still had plenty of fight left in it. The film earned $547.7 million worldwide against an $85 million budget, making it the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2024 and outperforming its immediate predecessor. Critics gave the film a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with many praising Black’s continued vocal performance and the introduction of compelling new characters like Awkwafina’s fox thief Zhen. In addition, the film earned three nominations at the Annie Awards and demonstrated that animated sequels can still deliver genuine entertainment value rather than simply capitalizing on nostalgia.

Kung Fu Panda 4 earns its place as essential viewing because it avoids the lazy sequel trap of recycling the same formula. For starters, this installment forces real growth on Po without sacrificing the humor that made the character beloved in the first place. Then, Black delivers his strongest vocal performance in the franchise, finding new layers in a character he could easily phone in by now. If that’s not enough to warrant a viewing, the action sequences of Kung Fu Panda 4 also hit harder than the previous films, with fight choreography that feels genuinely exciting. Finally, Davis brings undeniable menace to her villain role, creating a threat that feels personal and dangerous. As a result, the film succeeds where many sequels fail by understanding what made the original work while pushing the story into uncharted territory.

Other Big Movies Leaving Netflix This Month

Movie fans rushing to catch Kung Fu Panda 4 should know that August has been brutal for Netflix’s film catalog, with several major titles heading for the exit. That’s right, the streaming service is losing even more blockbusters across multiple genres in the coming days.

The Boss Baby leaves on August 22, another DreamWorks Animation hit that proves the studio’s dominance in family entertainment and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature.

leaves on August 22, another DreamWorks Animation hit that proves the studio’s dominance in family entertainment and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves departs on August 26, taking with it the fantasy blockbuster that successfully brought the beloved tabletop game to the big screen with a hefty production budget and ensemble cast.

departs on August 26, taking with it the fantasy blockbuster that successfully brought the beloved tabletop game to the big screen with a hefty production budget and ensemble cast. Logan Lucky exits on August 21 alongside Kung Fu Panda 4, removing Steven Soderbergh’s heist comedy that stars Channing Tatum and Adam Driver in a clever Ocean Eleven‘s-style adventure.

exits on August 21 alongside Kung Fu Panda 4, removing Steven Soderbergh’s heist comedy that stars Channing Tatum and Adam Driver in a clever Ocean Eleven‘s-style adventure. The Hitman’s Bodyguard and its sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard both leave on August 31, ending Netflix’s run with the Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson action-comedy franchise.

