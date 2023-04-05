Kurt Fuller Reveals Hulk Hogan Almost Killed Him Filming a Movie

To a certain generation, Kurt Fuller is a quintessential "That guy!" The character actor has over 200 credits to his name on IMDB with notable appearances in films like Ghostbusters II and Wayne's World but another movie he previously starred in was almost his last thanks to a mishap wit ha co-star, Hulk Hogan. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview for his appearance in the new episode NBC's new reboot of Night Court, which aired tonight and streams on Peacock tomorrow, Fuller was quick to reveal the circumstances of the time Hogan almost killed him on set of a movie they shot together.

You may not remember 1989's No Holds Barred, but it was the first movie where Hulk Hogan was the star. Before he would go on to the likes of Suburvan Commando and Mr, Nanny, Hogan starred in a WWE produced movie where he played, you guessed it, a wrestler. Fuller stars opposite him as network executive eager to have Hogan's "Rip Thomas" appear on his station to boost the ratings. Here's where the potential end of life scenario almost happened.

"Well, Hulk was not an actor at the time," Fuller told us. "But there was a scene where I offer him a lot of money to try and steal him to my network. I remember this. It was what, 30 years ago it was gonna be? And he looks at the check, he shoves it down my throat And I supposedly swallow it and then his line is, 'I won't be around when this check clears.' Okay, pretty funny line. Well, he didn't know that you're supposed to fake shoving the check down my throat. Nobody told him."

He continued, "In wrestling, I guess they do it for free. He shoved the check down my throat and I almost died. I mean, it was stuck in my windpipe and they had to go in and pull it out and, and he went, 'Oh, sorry, man, I didn't know we were supposed to fake that.' Really? Really? So that's the one that has stuck with me...Listen, I just wanted the work. I didn't want to upset Hollywood. He's a big dude."

Fuller's episode of Night Court, titled "Da Club," aired tonight on NBC and streams tomorrow exclusively on Peacock. The episode is described as follows: "When Abby lands a meeting with the New York City district attorney (Kurt Fuller) to talk about her ideas for reform, Dan invites himself along to share his expertise in the art of "backroom dealing." Gurgs teaches Neil a lesson in confidence."