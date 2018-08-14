‘Lady and the Tramp’: Tessa Thompson to Star in Disney’s Live-Action Adaptation

Disney has finally found a leading lady for its next live action adaptation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thor: Ragnarok and Sorry to Bother You star Tessa Thompson has been cast as Lady in the upcoming remake of Lady and the Tramp. The live-action film is set to make its debut on Disney’s exclusive streaming service at some point in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thomspon will star in the film as the upscale Cocker Spaniel, while Justin Theroux has been cast as the street-smart Tramp.

The voice cast also includes Ashley Jensen, as Scottish Terrier Jackie, and Doctor Strange star Benedict Wong as an English bulldog named Bull. Kiersey Clemons has signed on to play Darling, the human owner of Thompson’s Lady.

Lady and the Tramp is going to be one of the first original movies to be released on Disney’s streaming service when it arrives next year. The LEGO Ninjago Movie‘s Charlie Bean is set to direct the film, with a script from Andrew Bujalski. Jessica Virtue and Chaz Salembier are both overseeing the project for Disney.

The original Lady and the Tramp was an entirely animated feature that Disney released into theaters back in 1955. This new iteration will be a live-action take on the same story, with actors providing the voices for the animals.

Voicing Lady is just the latest role for Thompson, whose career has taken off over the last couple of years. The actress can be seen in Boots Riley’s indie darling, Sorry to Bother You. In addition to her role in Creed II later this year, Thompson is set to star in the upcoming Men in Black spin-off opposite Chris Hemsworth. The two previously appeared together in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok last November.

What do you think of the choice to cast Tessa Thompson as Lady? Who else do you think will join the live-action movie? Let us know in the comments!