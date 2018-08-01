Kiersey Clemons Reportedly in Talks to Join ‘Lady and the Tramp’

The cast for Disney‘s live-action Lady and the Tramp movie is starting to come together. Last week, Justin Theroux and Ashley Jensen were announced and now it sounds like Kiersey Clemons may be next to join the cast.

According to Variety, Clemons is in talks to join the project as Darling, the human owner of the Cocker Spaniel, Lady. Clemmons would play one of the few live-action roles in the film as most of the cast will be providing the voices for CGI characters. Clemons most recently appeared in the film Heart Beats Loud as well as a recurring role on Angie Tribeca‘s most recent season. She’s set to next appear in the Blumhouse thriller, Sweetheart.

Last week, it was announced that Disney has tapped The Leftovers star Theroux to voice Tramp while Sherlock Gnomes‘ Jensen was tapped to voice a Scottish Terrier named Jackie, one of Lady’s best friends. The character was a male dog named Jock in the original film. Disney is reportedly still looking for an actress to voice Lady.

Based on the 1955 animated film of the same name, the story is set to follow a well-to-do, pedigreed cocker spaniel, Lady, who meets and falls in love with a stray mongrel named Tramp. The beloved film is best known to some for the iconic spaghetti dinner “kiss” between the two pooches. The live-action version will likely update some of the elements of the film including the stereotypical Siamese cats.

Charlie Bean (The LEGO Ninjago Movie) will direct Lady and the Tramp, with a script from Andrew Bujalski. Bringham Taylor will produce the film, and it will be one of the first exclusive features for Disney’s streaming service. The company has yet to announce when exactly the service will launch.

Disney’s upcoming streaming service will feature original movies and television, as well as a back catalog of several of its programs from past years. Along with the Lady and the Tramp movie, the service plans to produce TV adaptations of Star Wars, High School Musical, and Monsters Inc.

