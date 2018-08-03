Lamorne Morris Cast In Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot

New Girl veteran Lamorne Morris, has joined the cast of Sony’s Valiant Comics adaptation Bloodshot, according to Deadline.

Per their original report, Morris will play Wilfred Wigans, a young scientist who becomes Bloodshot‘s unlikely ally.

Bloodshot will star Vin Diesel in the title role as Ray Garrison, a super-soldier created by the secret government organization Project Rising Spirit.

Garrison’s powers come from “nanites,” which enter his bloodstream and give him a variety of powers, including the ability to recover from almost any trauma by consuming protein.

The process which gave him his powers also installed a number of implanted identities into Bloodshot‘s brain, creating a lasting identity crisis. For most of his publishing history, Bloodshot has not known his true identity, and has had no life outside of being Bloodshot. The current Bloodshot Reborn series, in which he tries (and mostly fails) to have a normal life, could easily be a major influence on the feature film, as it would ground the character somewhat.

The idea of the implanted identities was not to dehumanize him (although at times that provided some unexpected boons) but to give him personal motivations for each new mission.

His original purpose was to hunt down and capture or assassinate psiots — rogue superhumans with mental powers that had been developed as part of Project Rising Spirit. Eventually, he broke through his programming and set about trying to learn the truth about himself.

Created in 1992 by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton, Bloodshot’s anonymous backstory likely owes something to Wolverine, who was also the product of a clandestine experiment that gave him a healing factor. Wolverine’s own past was largely unwritten at the time of Bloodshot’s creation. Agonizing about, and searching for, his true self was a major part of Wolverine’s story in the’ 90s.

When Valiant relaunched in 2012 after about a decade without new comics, Duane Swierczynski reinvented Bloodshot for the new line.

Morris joins Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Talulah Riley, Alex Hernandez, and Toby Kebbell who also star.

Dave Wilson, who previously worked on video games and in feature film visual effects (including on Avengers: Age of Ultron) at Blur Studios, is currently directing Bloodshot, and reportedly has a three-picture deal — although whether that would be pegged specifically to Bloodshot sequels or to the long-rumored Harbinger spinoff movies is anybody’s guess at this point.

The film is expected in theaters in 2020.