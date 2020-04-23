X-Men and Netflix Star Lana Condor Gushes Over Avatar The Last Airbender

In recent days, Netflix has made a number of announcements when it comes to bringing anime series old and new to their streaming service, and today was no exception, with Avatar The Last Airbender coming to the channel and a star from the X-Men movies, Laura Condor, expressing her love of the series! Fans across the world expressed their admiration of what is considered to be one of the greatest animated stories of all time, with Aang and his friends facing down the Fire Nation and the actress who brought Jubilee to life in X-Men: Apocalypse clearly wanted to share as well!

Laura Condor wasn't just a star of one of the most recent X-Men films, bringing to life the "mall baby" of the mutant team in Jubilee, but also being a part of movies like Alita: Battle Angel in this futuristic landscape. With a number of television credits to her name that were also a part of Netflix's library of movies and television shows, it's clear that Laura has a substantial resume in the world of entertainment. With all three seasons of Avatar arriving on Netflix, it's clear that now is the time to celebrate the fifteen year old animated series.

Laura Condor shared her love of Avatar: The Last Airbender on her Official Twitter Account, following Netflix's announcement that the anime series which originally debuted on Nickelodeon would be landing on the streaming service on May 15th:

I’ve been feeling down the past couple of days... but THIS. THIS. THIS. JUST PICKED ME RIGHT BACK UP!!!!!! IM SO EXCITED AHHHH @netflix https://t.co/H62Vjh4I90 — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) April 23, 2020

2020 marks the fifteenth anniversary of Avatar, which warranted both a sequel series in The Legend of Korra and a live action adaptation from M. Night Shyamalan. Netflix announced last year that there would be another live action adaptation in the works, with the original creative minds behind the series bringing this new series to life. Clearly, the streaming service is trying to get the series once again in audiences' minds with the three seasons being offered to subscribers!

