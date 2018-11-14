Time is Running Out On the ‘Harry Potter’ Funko Pop Advent Calendar

Funko’s Harry Potter pocket Pop figure advent calendar returned as a ThinkGeek exclusive yesterday after selling out across a wide range of retailers in October. Not only that, they dropped the price to $39.99 with free shipping, and this version of the set will include three mysterious mini Pop figures that weren’t included in the original batches. At the time of writing, it was still available to order right here, but it probably won’t last much longer.

Regardless of the stock levels, you’ll want to have the advent calendar by December 1st in order to fully enjoy it leading into Christmas, and you can expect free standard shipping to take up to six business days to arrive. In other words, if you haven’t already secured one, you should remedy that as soon as possible.

The set includes 24 figures – which haven’t been fully revealed – but the image confirms that Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Hagrid, Dobby, Dumbledore, and Hedwig will be among them.

On a related note, BoxLunch recently launched their exclusive Funko Movie Moments Pop figure depicting Harry Potter making his first journey onto Platform 9 3/4 in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone!

Amazingly, they could still be ordered at the time of writing. Get one for yourself right here before they disappear.

Finally, Funko recently released another big wave of Harry Potter Pop figures. Actually, the latest wave includes some awesome additions like Hedwig, Ron with a howler, the Bloody Baron, Dobby snapping his fingers, a Ron riding a chess piece Movie Moments figure, Sirius in animagus dog form, and more.

You can pre-order the entire collection of new Harry Potter Pop figures via the links below, as well as new Vynl 2-packs of Harry / Dobby and Bellatrix / Voldemort. You’ll also find brand new Fantastic Beasts Pop figures of Nagini and Zouwu!

• Harry Potter Bellatrix and Voldemort Vynl. Figure 2-Pack

• Harry Potter Dobby and Harry Vynl. Figure 2-Pack

• Harry Potter Ron Chess Piece Pop! Movie Moments #82

• Harry Potter Hermione as Cat Pop! Vinyl Figure #77

• Harry Potter Ron Weasley with Howler Pop! Vinyl Figure #71

• Harry Potter in PJs Pop! Vinyl Figure #79

• Harry Potter Dobby Snapping Fingers Pop! Vinyl Figure #75

• Harry Potter Sirius as Dog Pop! Vinyl Figure #73

• Harry Potter Bloody Baron Pop! Vinyl Figure #74

• Harry Potter Hedwig Pop! Vinyl Figure #76

• Harry Potter Hagrid with Cake 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure #78

• Fantastic Beasts 2 Zouwu Pop! Vinyl Figure #28

• Fantastic Beasts 2 Nagini Pop! Vinyl Figure #29

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for Seamus Finnigan and Minerva McGonagall at Books a Million, Sorting Hat Ron Weasley at Barnes & Noble, a flocked version of Hedwig at GameStop, and Potions Hermione Granger at Hot Topic. Those figures should arrive in their respective stores sometime this month.

