The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs Announces Summer Sleepover Special Guests

(Photo: Shudder)

The second season of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs landed on Shudder earlier this year and, while a third season is on the way, the upcoming Summer Sleepover special is set to hold us over until the return of the weekly series, with Briggs himself confirming that Kane Hodder, Felissa Rose, and more special guests will be dropping by the event. Keeping in tradition with both his previous specials and his weekly series, the host didn't reveal what films audiences can expect, but given the variety of guests dropping by, it's hard to anticipate exactly what Briggs has in store for audiences. Summer Sleepover lands on Shudder on August 14th at 9 p.m. ET.

In addition to Hodder and Rose, the event will see special appearances from Adam Green, Brian Quinn, and Tiffany Shepis. The special was filmed earlier this year, prior to the coronavirus pandemic resulting in global quarantine protocols.

Fans of Briggs will surely enjoy another summer event, as it was 2018's The Last Drive-In 24-hour marathon that resulted in Briggs' return to regular programming.

Throughout his career, Briggs has hosted programs like Joe Bob's Drive-In Theater and MonsterVision on a weekly basis, with his 24-hour event originally meaning to serve as his sendoff. The program was such a major success for Shudder that he delivered audiences multiple holiday-themed specials before launching his weekly series. A key component of each special and episode of his series is that they debut on the streaming service live before being made available on-demand, encouraging fans to interact with one another on social media as the films are broadcast.

“I can’t believe it’s only been two years since that first marathon called The Last Drive-In,” Briggs shared in a statement earlier this year. “To have a third season, and continue to experience the love and encouragement that daily pours out of the Shudder community, is more than I could ever have hoped for. It’s been a very difficult year for all of us, but I hope we can continue to be a little oasis where people come to celebrate holidays and weekends and that special family feeling that only horror fans know.”

Tune in to Summer Sleepover on Friday, August 14th at 9 p.m. ET on Shudder. Stay tuned for details on Season Three of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.

Are you looking forward to the new special? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.