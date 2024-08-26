Laurence Fishburne Reveals Which Film He’s Most Proud Of

Slingshot star Laurence Fishburne is taking a look back at his extensive movie resume to call out the films he’s the most proud of. Pop culture is filled with movies starring Fishburne, from the original Matrix trilogy to Man of Steel and the John Wick franchise, but his next role comes as an astronaut in the psychological space thriller Slingshot. When your filmography is that wide, it can be hard to narrow down the projects that really resonate with you. However, Fishburne was recently up to the task, and the movies he’s proud of may surprise you.

ComicBook spoke to Laurence Fishburne ahead of the theatrical release of Slingshot, where we asked him to name the performance he’s most proud of that might have flown under the radar, and that he’d like audiences to go back and revisit if they missed it. You can find an exert from the interview in the player above.

“There’s a thing I did for HBO called Always Outnumbered, Always Outgunned, which was based on a Walter Mosely novella of the same title,” Fishburned revealed. “There’s another little gem of a movie that I did, that I’m not sure many people saw. I also did another movie for HBO called Miss Evers’ Boys, which was about the U.S. government’s secret experiments on African American men back in the ’30s about dealing with syphyllus and penicilin.”

He added, “We were fortunate enough to be singled out by President [Bill] Clinton, who was the President at the time. The U.S. government actually made a formal apology to the victims of that experiment.”

What is Slingshot about?

A psychological thriller starring Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne, Slingshot follows an elite trio of astronauts aboard a years-long, possibly compromised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. As the team gears up for a highly dangerous slingshot maneuver that will either catapult them to Titan or into deep space, it becomes increasingly difficult for one astronaut to maintain his grip on reality.

Directed by Mikael Håfström, Slingshot stars Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne, Emily Beecham, Tomer Capon, and David Morrissey. The movie opens in theaters on August 30th.