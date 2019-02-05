These ‘The LEGO Movie 2’ BrickHeadz Are Limited to 5000 Units

There have been several studies over the years that prove investing in LEGO bricks is more lucrative than investing in stocks, bonds, and gold. In fact, a new study that has made the rounds in recent weeks claims that LEGO investments delivered an “average return of at least 11% (8% in real terms) in the sample period 1987-2015” and that “small and huge sets, as well as seasonal, architectural and movie-based sets, deliver higher returns”.

If you believe the hype, you might be interested in picking up The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part Wyldstyle (41635) and Emmet (41634) BrickHeadz sets, because they are individually numbered Walmart exclusives that are limited to only 5000 units each. If the data in the article holds true in the future, there could be a lot of upside to your $14.99 investment so jump on these while you can. Keep in mind that you can order online for free pickup or get free 2-day shipping on orders of $35 or more. Then again, you could pick them up simply to have fun with. Whatever works!

On the other end of the spectrum we have The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part 70840 Welcome to Apocalypseburg set, which is billed as the largest LEGO Movie-inspired set with over 3100 pieces and 12 minifigures. It’s available to order right here for $299.99 while supplies last.

The Lego Movie 2 Welcome to Apocalypseburg set clocks in at 3178 pieces and is said to present “an awesome challenge even for master builders”. Features include a section of the Statue of Liberty with a chill-out room in the head, café, Scribble Cop’s office with a chair-kicking function, armory, barber’s/tattoo parlor, Lucy’s hideout, Fuse’s workshop, rooftop diner, gym, spa, lookout platforms and more. A complete set of features can be found below.

Minfigures: Emmet, Lucy, Batman, Scribble Cop, Harley Quinn, Green Lantern, ‘Where are my pants?’ Guy, Larry the Barista, Chainsaw Dave, Mo-Hawk, Roxxi and Fuse, plus a rat figure.

This huge Apocalypseburg construction toy has removable modules for easy play and features a section of the Statue of Liberty, café, Scribble Cop’s office, armory, barber’s/tattoo parlor, Lucy’s hideout, Fuse’s workshop, rooftop diner, gym, spa and more!

The Statue of Liberty section of this THE LEGO MOVIE 2 playset features a buildable torch, opening Lady Liberty head with a chill-out room including a buildable telescope, and 3 lookout platforms.

The Coffee Unchained café features a service counter, cash register, buildable coffee machine with 2 coffee pumps, table and seat, and an outdoor table with a parasol and 2 seats.

Scribble Cop’s office features an opening jail door and chair-kicking function.

Armory features a mannequin, goggles, 3 minifigure helmet elements and 2 buildable weapons.

Barber’s/tattoo parlor features a barber’s chair, buildable tattoo machine and hair-cutting tool elements.

Lucy’s hideout features a buildable bed with a secret compartment containing various fun elements including a love letter from Batman. The room also features weapon storage and assorted elements including new-for-January-2019 barbed wire.

The removable roof of Lucy’s hideout has a buildable seat, engine truck front and water tower.

Fuse’s rooftop workshop features a buildable tool chest with a buildable fire extinguisher.

Rooftop diner features a buildable oven, table and condiment dispensers, plus V8 engine deep-fat fryer, frying pan and food elements.

Train-carriage-shaped gym features a buildable punching bag with alien invader decoration and a weightlifting bench.

Truck-shaped spa features a buildable hot tub and shower.

This THE LEGO MOVIE 2 toy building set also includes Chainsaw Dave’s surfboard rack with 2 surfboards, lookout area with a buildable telescope, an opening sewer and various ladders.

Weapons for THE LEGO MOVIE 2 characters include Lucy’s crossbow.

Accessory elements include Emmet’s 2 coffee mugs, Lucy’s quiver, plus 6 new-for-January-2019 Skeletron head elements (1 as a basketball; 1 on a signpost; 1 as engine decoration; 2 as hair mannequins; and 1 on the armory mannequin).

