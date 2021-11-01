Lil Nas X Rocks an Amazing Voldemort Costume for Halloween

Halloween is officially upon us, and fans and celebrities alike are using it as an opportunity to pay tribute to their favorite characters or fictional worlds. While the noteworthy and viral costumes are still pouring in, it’s safe to say that rapper and musician Lil Nas X made an impact with his costume. Lil Nas X took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal his take on Voldemort, the main villain from the Harry Potter series of books and films. The singer included several impressive photos of him as the Dark Lord, with the caption reading “he who must be called by your name”, a reference to his hit song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

he who must be called by your name pic.twitter.com/G5MeIQmTGu — ☆ ‧dreamboy··‧̩̥˟͙冬˟͙‧̩̥l (@LilNasX) October 31, 2021

The singer also shared several TikToks of him transforming into Voldemort, which provides an even more detailed look at the prosthetic makeup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/LilNasX/status/1454615471144177668?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/LilNasX/status/1454615471144177668?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This isn’t the only costume that Lil Nas X unveiled during Halloween, with him also unveiling a tribute to Seth powers, the basketball-loving jock character from Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

Lil Nas X has previously showcased his love of all things nerdy, including references to Naruto, Rick and Morty, and even The Bionic Man in his work. This does seem to be his first homage to Harry Potter, and it’s safe to say that it’s an impressive one.

When it comes to Voldemort, the character still remains a prominent part of pop culture years after the Harry Potter films came to a close. Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed the character across the eight-film saga, previously told ComicBook.com that he wants to continue playing the character, if the opportunity ever comes up.

“I will be very possessive about Voldemort though,” the Harry Potter star said. “I don’t want anyone else playing Voldemort.”

“The truth is I was actually ignorant about the films and the books,” Fiennes explained in a 2019 interview with Digital Spy. “I was approached by the production. Mike Newell was directing the film that they wanted me to be in… the first time Voldemort was going to appear physically. Out of ignorance I just sort of thought, this isn’t for me… Quite stupidly I resisted, I was hesitant. I think the clincher was that my sister Martha – who has three children who were then probably about 12, 10 and 8 – she said, ‘What do you mean? You’ve got to do it!’ So then I rewound my thinking.”

What do you think of Lil Nas X’s Voldemort Halloween costume? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!