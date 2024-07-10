Lisa Kudrow Reveals She Has Read a Script for Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion Sequel

Lisa Kudrow, speaking with ComicBook about the upcoming Apple TV+ series Time Bandits, says she has already seen a script for the planned sequel to Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion. That brings the production one step closer, after nearly two years since it was announced and many more years of rumors. The as-yet-untitled sequel, starring Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino, and Alan Cumming, is in development, with Cumming recently saying that he’s excited for a second installment. Back in 2022, Sorvino said that while there was official to announce, a follow-up “might be in the works.” Screenwriter Robin Schiff is attached to the film. No word on what the new movie might entail; the original centered on a pair of underachieving 28-year-olds who pretended to have impressive careers in order to impress people at their 10-year high school reunion.

Kudrow seems slightly less confident in getting the film off the ground than Sorvino and Cumming have been, but is hopeful. She told us that she liked the script — although even that much she felt like was maybe saying too much.

“”I actually have read a script, but we’ll see — nothing’s decided,” Kudrow said. “I hope so — I liked the script!”

The characters of Romy and Michele first appeared in the 1988 stage play Ladies’ Room, written by Schiff and starring Lisa Kurdrow. Sorvino stepped into her role as Romy White in the 1997 film, which was a financial success, but didn’t really set the world on fire until home video, where it became a cult classic.

The obvious direction for such a film to take would be a follow-up reunion, meeting up with many of the same characters we saw in the first movie and seeing how they’ve grown (or not) in the 25 years since their last appearance. Taking Romy and Michele out of the high school reunion context, though, the characters could be used for any number of situations where their humor would feel a little more fresh than iterating on the exact events of the first movie. Either way, it would be nice to see them again…and maybe with a little luck, we can get more Janeane Garafaolo as well.

Consisting of 10 episodes, the Kudrow-led Time Bandits is produced for Apple TV+ by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC. Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi executive produce, write, and direct select episodes, with Clement and Morris serving as co-showrunners. Garrett Basch and Tim Coddington also executive produce along with Jane Stanton who executive produces for Handmade Films.

Time Bandits debuts on July 24 on Apple TV+.