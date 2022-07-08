Listen to Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder Score

Stop, Hammer time — to listen to the Thor: Love and Thunder soundtrack. The new music from composer Michael Giacchino's score, which you can hear in full below, is streaming online before Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and The Mighty Thor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) thunder back into theaters on July 8. Like director Taika Waititi's throwback '80s-glam rock vibes in his follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok — the new movie's got goats, glutes, Guardians, and Guns N' Roses — Giacchino's soundtrack rocks with punny pop culture riffs on everything from Seinfeld to The Lord of the Rings.

The Thor: Love and Thunder soundtrack is now available to listen for free as a YouTube playlist or streaming on Spotify from Marvel Music. The 28-track soundtrack album is also available to download on iTunes for $11.99.

Listen to the official playlist and see the tracklist below.

Track list:



1. Mama's Got a Brand New Hammer (6:10)

2. Just Desert (2:25)

3. Indigarr with the Diva (1:44)

4. The Not Ready for New Asgard Players (1:39)

5. See Jane Thor (1:08)

6. Distressed Out (2:38)

7. Gorr Animals (2:33)

8. A Gorr Phobia (2:08)

9. The Ax Games (1:21)

10. Thorring to New Heights (0:57)

11. Show Intel (2:53)

12. We're Not Emos We're Gods (0:51)

13. The Zeus Fanfares (1:26)

14. I Was in the Pool! (2:25)

15. Saving Face (3:09)

16. Utter Lunarcy (1:24)

17. Think on Your Defeat (1:41)

18. Bedside Hammer (1:35)

19. Temple-itis (1:38)

20. Surely, Temple (1:01)

21. The Power of Thor Propels You (2:01)

22. Foster? I Barely Know Her! (3:06)

23. Jane Stop This Crazy Thing (2:52)

24. One Wish to Rule Them All (2:58)

25. All's Fair in Love and Thor (1:44)

26. Bawl and Jane (1:23)

27. The Kids Are Alright (1:21)

28. The Ballad of Love and Thunder (8:12)



Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor (Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman), who — to Thor's surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8.