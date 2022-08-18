Riverdale star Lili Reinhart's highly anticipated movie Look Both Ways is now streaming on Netflix. In the film Reinhart plays Natalie who, on the eve of her college graduation sees her life diverge into parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and remains in her hometown, and another in which she does not and moves to Los Angeles. In both journeys, Natalie experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist and rediscovers herself.

"There's a happy ending here, and there's not one life that's worse or better than the other," Reinhart told Variety about the film. "And I think that honestly was the goal, and what we wanted people to take away from the film is that you have options, and your life doesn't have to look a certain way for you to feel happy."

In addition to Reinhart, the film also stars Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson, and Nia Long. The film is directed by Wanuri Kahiu. Reinhart also serves as an executive producer on the film, as she previously did for Amazon's Chemical Hearts.

"I really was a part of the film from start to finish, from finding a director to being involved in the many re-writes and the casting. So, I'm proud walking away that I had a hand in pretty much all aspects of the film, and that just makes it more special to me. Rather than just being an actor and being like, 'Yeah, I was in the film and it's great,' it's like no, I helped build this film from the ground up and that's something that makes me even more proud," she said. "It feels like a big accomplishment for me and also encouraging as a young woman, being a producer as well and being taken seriously. If this were 10 years ago, I think it would have just been, let's give her the title of an executive producer, but not actually let her make any decisions. And that was very much not the case. I was very respected with that title and taken seriously, which I wouldn't expect anything less from both Amazon and Netflix, but just to actually live that and experience that was very wonderful and encouraging for me as someone who now has her own production company."

Look Both Ways is now streaming on Netflix.

