Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (August 15)

A new week is upon us, which means Netflix is gearing up to release even more new movies and TV shows on its streaming service. This past week saw Netflix debut the final season of Locke & Key, the third season of Never Have I Ever, and the new Jamie Foxx action comedy Day Shift. It was a big week for Netflix, and the streamer is following it up with even more new additions, including a couple of popular video game adaptations. On Thursday, August 18th, Netflix will be premiering the new anime series Tekken: Bloodline, which is based on the long-running Tekken video game franchise. Fans have been waiting for a Tekken adaptation for a long time and this week finally brings one to the forefront. One day later, on August 19th, Netflix will be releasing the second batch of episodes of The Cuphead Show! The first wave of Cuphead episodes received plenty of acclaim and there is obviously hope that this second batch will do the same. You can check out the full list of this week's new Netflix additions below!

August 15 Ancient Aliens: Season 4 Deepa & Anoop -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Joined by her color-changing pet elephant, a joyful little girl creates music, merriment and mischief at her Indian family's Mango Manor hotel. Learn to Swim

August 16 UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist (2 Parts)

Born into a Hawaiian paradise, All-American football standout Manti Te'o leads a simple life summed up in just three words: faith, family, football. College football's golden boy could do no wrong, but when tragedy strikes, the increased scrutiny of his online relationship causes a media maelstrom that threatens his future and legacy. Featuring in-depth interviews with Manti Te'o and the person behind the online identity, Ronaiah 'Naya' Tuiasosopo. Directed by Ryan Duffy and Tony Vainuku.

August 17 High Heat -- NETFLIX SERIES

When clues to his brother's murder lead Poncho to a fire brigade, he joins it to investigate further and finds romance, family... and a serial killer. Junior Baking Show: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Britain's most talented young bakers wow judges with cakes, biscuits, breads and more in this kid-focused spinoff of "The Great British Baking Show." Look Both Ways -- NETFLIX FILM

On the night of her college graduation, Natalie's life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. What will life and love bring? Royalteen -- NETFLIX FILM

A teenager struggles to keep her scandal-ridden past and a big secret from getting out when she strikes up an unlikely romance with the crown prince. Unsuspicious -- NETFLIX SERIES

Conned by the same playboy, three women and their families go to his mansion to get answers – and must stay for an investigation when he's found dead.

August 18 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

With Skeletor intent on controlling the universe, He-Man and his heroic squad must fulfill their destinies. The epic battle for ultimate power is on! Inside the Mind of a Cat -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Cat experts dive into the mind of the feline to reveal the true capabilities of the pouncing pet in this captivating and cuddly documentary. Tekken: Bloodline -- NETFLIX ANIME

After losing his home to a powerful enemy, a hot-tempered fighter trains under his zealous grandfather while awaiting his chance for revenge.

August 19 The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game. Echoes -- NETFLIX SERIES

Identical twins Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives since they were children. But their world is thrown into disarray when one sister goes missing. The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) -- NETFLIX SERIES

After losing her memory in a bizarre accident that kills most of her classmates, Alma tries to unravel what happened that day – and regain her identity. Glow Up: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ten new contestants test the limits of their creativity as they tackle a variety of challenges in hopes of becoming the next big name in makeup. Kleo -- NETFLIX SERIES

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, a former East German spy resolves to find out who betrayed her and why – and use her lethal skills to exact revenge. The Next 365 Days -- NETFLIX FILM