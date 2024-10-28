Lord of the Rings 4K Blu-ray Gift Set Includes a One Ring Replica

Lord Of The Rings Trilogy: One Ring Gift Box

With the holiday season right around the corner, you can bet that Amazon will offer a Black Friday deal on Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings 4K Blu-ray collection. It has become something of a yearly tradition at this point. However, if you want to go even bigger with your gift giving, we have some suggestions. It starts with the LOTR Trilogy One Ring Gift Box, which is now available to pre-order here on Amazon priced at $157.32 with a December 20th release date. As always, this is a limited edition release and a sell out is inevitable.

The collection includes The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King in 4K along with fancy book-style packaging with a faux-leather finish, gold foil, and embossing. It also includes a One Ring Replica from The Noble Collection – a company that has produced some high-end / pricey One Ring replicas in the past. In addition to the new Blu-ray box set, there are tons of new Tokien book releases that you should have on your radar for the holidays. A full breakdown of your best options can be found below.

