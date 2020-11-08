Los Angeles Lakers Player Anthony Davis Is Eager for More Marvel Movies

✖

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is absolutely excited for more Marvel movies. Like a lot of MCU fans, he’s thirsty for another entry in the wildly popular series. Black Widow was supposed to be here already. But, with the coronavirus pandemic and everything else going on, there’s been some serious delays. Almost every film on the slate for this year got knocked back by at least 6 months. However, Davis might be in luck with the Disney+ shows this winter. WandaVision just wrapped filming this week, so the launch later this year seems unavoidable. Even with that news, many MCU fans are wondering if they could see a large-scale feature like Black Widow on the service. Disney hasn’t given any indication that they’re going to do that, but these movies have to be released to the public at some point, so all there is to do now is wait.

His Lakers teammate and reigning NBA Finals MVP LeBron James has been vocal about his love for the Black Panther franchise. During a practice during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the forward talked with WKYC about how much he enjoyed the Chadwick Boseman movie.

It’s time for a new Marvel movie to drop!!! — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) November 8, 2020

“It’s one of the greatest movies I’ve ever seen, and so many different reasons why,” James explained. “At this time and place right now, in the society that we’re in, I think it was like perfect timing… It’s almost just like when somebody found out how to make a peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich. It’s like the greatest thing to happen at that point in time, and Black Panther is that because right now, in society, we’re talking Black Lives Matter and equality and things of that nature, and we see a community who was basically shielding themselves away from everybody because what they had and how they protected their ones was the best way for them to survive.

King James added, “Then, toward the end, they said, ‘Well, in order for us to survive as a people, we have to be one. In order for us to be as great as we can be, we have to be one, and we’re going to lend our resources, we’re going to lend what we’ve done over our whole existence to everybody.’ … To see how powerful Black Panther is, how powerful his tribe was and people around him, it just gave you like a sense of, ‘Not only can we be the President of the United States, Barack Obama, we can also be a superhero.’?

Do you think we will see Black Widow on Disney+ at some time soon? Let us know in the comments!

Photo Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports