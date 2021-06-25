Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift Star Lucas Black Opens Up About His Return in F9

✖

In the very first trailer for F9, the newest installment in the popular Fast & Furious franchise, a couple of characters from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift had a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo, making fans rewind for a double-take. Other trailers, teasers, and promos since that time, however, have fully confirmed the return of Tokyo Drift characters in F9, including Shad Moss' Twinkie and Lucas Black's Sean Boswell.

Fans have been hoping to see Sean and Twinkie back in the series at some point, especially since Han became such an integral part of the franchise after Tokyo Drift. After a small cameo in Furious 7, Sean is making a bigger return in F9, and star Lucas Black spoke with EW about what it was like to finally make his way back to the Fast Saga.

"There was always talk of bringing my character back," Black said. "And so when they called me for 7, you just want to know what that entails. It was a small role, more of like connecting the dots with Han, which I think was good and I was willing to do. But, for me, I just want to know the plan for Sean Boswell, and not really just to be stuck in there. I think the producers and writers and studio realized that the fans really wanted to see the Fast family and everyone that was involved, the hero characters, united in the same movie. So I know everyone's been super excited about F9, and we get to reunite with everyone in the other movies, and contribute in a big way to the success at the end. And so they made it happen for F9, and we'll see what happens from there."

Black went on to talk about the growth that Sean has experienced in the years since Tokyo Drift, and how this version of the character will be a bit more mature.

"It was definitely something that was on my mind, because, yeah, like you said, Sean Boswell is a lot older now," he explained. "So there was that level of maturity that Justin Lin and I talked about. Some of the life lessons that Han taught him, I wanted to play those in my character, so that the audience could see it. Oh, but also still have that young spirit, that excitement and vibrance of being able to create a race car, because Sean always was a mechanic and he liked to build his cars. And so, Fast 9, that's what I'm doing. And so, I wanted to keep that childlike spirit, when it pertained to the cars, building the cars and racing, but have a little bit more wisdom about life and friendship. And so, I hope that comes across in Fast 9 and we'll see. We'll see."

F9 is set to hit theaters on June 25th.