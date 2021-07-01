Lucy Lawless Aids Fundraising for Xena Stuntwoman's Brain Surgery

✖

Stuntwoman Dayna Grant, who has worked on films and shows like Wonder Woman 1984, Mulan, Mad Max: Fury Road, Xena, and Ash Vs. Evil Dead, was recently injured on set, and now needs emergency brain surgery. Grant then created a givealittle crowdfunding page, revealing more details about the injury, which was diagnosed as an 8mm Aneurysm and an upper spinal injury (via The Wrap). Because of the red tape and delays that come with insurance and liability, she created a crowdfunding page to help with the cost, and Lucy Lawless jumped in to help her friend and co-worker. She's been sharing the link to the campaign and matching donations marked with #XenaLove, and thankfully the campaign has raised more than its goal.

Lawless wrote “This woman deserves all the love. Put #XenaLove on your donation and I’ll match you,” and even shared a photo of the two on the set of My Life Is Murder Aotearoa.

Grant was needing $60,000, but so far the the campaign has raised $96,000, and Grant couldn't be more grateful. She wrote a thank you post on Twitter, writing "I’m at a total loss for words. Thank you all SO much for the incredible love and support ❤️‍🩹🙏🏾🧠#XenaLove @RealLucyLawless @robtapert @HudsonLeick @MeganHubbell"

In addition, Lawless shared a photo of the two on the set of My Life Is Murder Aotearoa from two months ago.

In addition to recent projects, Grant was a double for Lawless on Xena, also the two have known each other and worked together for quite some time. Grant was also the double for Charlize Theron in Fury Road and worked on the upcoming Lord of the Rings series for Amazon.

Grant posted an update on the campaign page and expressed her thanks there as well, which you can read below.

"Dayna is absolutely speechless and so incredibly moved by all the love and support from all over the globe. (Please see Dayna’s thank you video - https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/entertainment/2021/06/kiwi-stuntwoman-dayna-grant-shares-tearful-thank-you-video-after-over-86k-raised-for-emergency-brain-surgery.html) The donations have been pouring in as fast as the tears of gratitude. Dayna will now be able to receive Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy (OT) and other modalities post-op that will expedite her healing and greatly reduce the stress of not being physically able to work for 6 months after surgery. Dayna is most definitely feeling the love …. As Lucy Lawless has said on Twitter #FeelTheLove 🧠❤️‍🩹🙏🏾"