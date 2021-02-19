Netflix Turning Lupita Nyong'o's Sulwe Book Into Animated Musical

✖

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o is bringing her producing talents over to Netflix, where she will be turning her very own book into a brand new feature film. Sulwe, a children's book written by Nyong'o, became a #1 New York Times bestseller after its release in 2019. The author is now partnering with Netflix for an adaptation as the streaming service continues to grow its original animation department.

Netflix announced this week that Nyong'o will be production an animated musical feature film adaptation of her Sulwe book. This announcement comes after Nyong'o read Sulwe as a part of the Bookmarks series on the the Netflix Jr. YouTube page.

“The story of Sulwe is one that is very close to my heart," Nyong'o said in a statement. "Growing up, I was uncomfortable in my dark skin. I rarely saw anyone who looked like me in the aspirational pages of books and magazines, or even on TV. It was a long journey for me to arrive at self-love. Sulwe is a mirror for dark-skinned children to see themselves, a window for those who may not be familiar with colorism, to have understanding and empathy, and an invitation for all who feel different and unseen to recognize their innate beauty and value. I am thrilled that the book is being adapted into an animated musical that we hope inspires children all around the world to celebrate their uniqueness.”

Here's Netflix's official logline for Sulwe:

"Sulwe has skin the color of midnight. She is darker than everyone she knows. All she wants is to be beautiful and bright. One night, Sulwe is visited by a shooting star sent by the Night, and embarks on a magical journey where she learns the eye-opening story of the sisters Night and Day. Sulwe is a story about colorism, self-esteem, and learning that true beauty comes from within."

