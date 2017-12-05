M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Glass’ Has Wrapped Filming

M. Night Shyamalan has commemorated the end of production on Glass, his finale to the trilogy that was started by Unbreakable and followed by last year’s surprise sequel, Split. The filmmaker made the announcement via a celebratory tweet:

Shyamalan is a Philadelphia native and often films his works in the city and/or the surrounding area – hence the special shoutout. Production on Glass indeed took place in the city, as well as in surrounding areas like the Lehigh Valley, which should be especially fun for locals, when viewing in theater.

As for storyline: both Unbreakable and Split are set in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs, with Bruce Willis’ David Dunn living in the city, while Kevin Crumb / Horde abducted girls from the King of Prussia mall 20 minutes outside the city, and hid them under the city zoo. it only makes sense for Glass to follow the cat-and-mouse hunt between Dunn and Horde around the city and its darker locales (Like Fairmount Park?), while Samuel L. Jackson’s Mr. Glass will be returning from his prison stint, to wreak some unknown havoc.

Split but Shyamalan back on the track of success in a big (if unexpected) way, and Glass is easily the filmmaker’s most anticipated project in years. Hopefully it lives up to fans hopes, which have been holding steady ever since Unbreakable hit theaters in 2000.

Glass will be in theaters on January 18, 2019.