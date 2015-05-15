✖

HBO Max has made a name for itself in the streaming service landscape for its robust array of movies and TV shows – but unfortunately, it looks like one of its most beloved movies will soon be leaving. Mad Max: Fury Road is poised to leave the streaming service today (at the time of this writing), Thursday, July 8th. There's no indication of when the title could return to the platform, but given how popular the film is (and how often programming comes and goes from HBO Max each month), it's safe to assume that the exit isn't permanent.

This comes as a prequel to the 2015 film, Mad Max: Furiosa, is expected to officially begin production soon. Furiosa will star Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit, The New Mutants) in the titular role, with Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder, Extraction) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, Watchmen) joining her in the film.

"The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was,' I am so excited to work so hard,' " Taylor-Joy revealed in an interview with Happy, Sad, Confused last year. "The level of commitment that has been shown before me, I endeavor to match that, and that makes me really excited."

"I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her," Taylor-Joy explained. "She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can't even think about trying to step [into her shoes]. It has to be something different, because it just can't be done."

"I've already started dreaming about her. She's coming in pretty strong," Taylor-Joy added.

Miller, who is directing the film, previously stated that he hopes to shoot the Furiosa prequel in 2021.

"So after we finish [Three Thousand Years of Longing], and hopefully everything settles down with the pandemic, we'll see what the world allows us to do with Furiosa," Miller said in a recent interview. "For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don't think we're nearly there yet. Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there's still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particular Japanese video-game designers, but there's still a pretty wide valley, I believe."

Mad Max: Furiosa will be released on June 23, 2023.