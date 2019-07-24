Mad Max: Fury Road Director Assures Sequels and a Furiosa Film Still on the Way

Director George Miller delivered audiences Mad Max in 1979, depicting the not-too-distant future in which society began collapsing into lawlessness, with police officer Max (Mel Gibson) engaging in a brutal rivalry with a motorcycle gang. The film and its two sequels not only helped launch Gibson’s career, but also set the bar for post-apocalyptic mayhem thanks to its inventive depictions of a dystopia. Miller returned to the franchise to deliver audiences Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015, which became not only a massive financial success, but also scored the most Academy Awards nominations of any other film that year, ultimately taking home six Oscars. While there has been no official word on the franchise continuing, Miller offered a reminder that he still aims to develop more films.

“There are two stories, both involving Mad Max, and also a Furiosa story,” Miller confirmed with IndieWire about the franchise’s future. “We’re still solving, we’ve got to play out the [Warner Bros.] thing, it seems to be pretty clear that it’s going to happen.”

Starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, Fury Road‘s success took the film world by storm, largely due to the tumultuous path the project had towards release. Talks of the sequel began in 1997, with the project undergoing multiple delays and reimaginings until Hardy was officially cast in 2010 with production finally moving forward in 2012, while earning reshoots in 2013. The film’s embrace of impressive practical effects added to the difficulty of the shoot, with reports emerging that tensions mounted between the film’s stars, further heightening the tension.

After the film finally landed in theaters, both Theron and Hardy addressed those reports.

“From what I hear, he’s not like that on every movie—I hear he’s had good experiences,” Theron revealed to WSJ Magazine in 2017. “Maybe the movie is what it is because we struggled so much with each other, and those characters had to struggle so much with each other. If we were chum-chum, maybe the movie would have been 10 times worse.”

Hardy, meanwhile, downplayed those mythical conflicts while praising Theron’s abilities.

“There are these myths that are usually asininely circulated about things that go on on set that aren’t nearly as dramatic as they’re made out to be,” Hardy confessed to The Daily Beast. “There was no hatchet to bury, for me. I’ve always thought—and I still do think—that Charlize is one of the best actresses in the world and a mega-talent. I think she’s brilliant and I would love to work with her again. So there’s really no hatchet for me to bury at all in any way, shape or form.”

