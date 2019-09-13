New Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil Teaser Announces Ticket Sale Start Date

Angelina Jolie is set to reprise the role of Maleficent in Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and a sequel fans have wanted ever since the original hit back in 2014. Now it’s just about time to head to your local theater and finally see the film, and Disney has now announced when you can grab your ticket. Disney posted a new teaser for the film that also revealed tickets will go on sale tomorrow, so the wait won’t be long at all. Disney posted the teaser and the announcement with the caption “Back with a vengeance. Tickets are on sale TOMORROW for #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” You can check out the full teaser below.

There’s not much in the way of new footage here, though we do get more of the battle sequence between Maleficent and Queen Ingrith, who will soon be Aurora’s stepmother and wants Maleficent to realize that gives her more power in Aurora’s life. As we’ve seen in the footage, that doesn’t go over so well with Maleficent, and it ignites a war between Ingrith and Maleficent’s armies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stuck in the middle is Aurora, who loves Maleficent but has also grown attached to Ingrith and her family, and that’s not even mentioning that evidently there are more like Maleficent on this planet, something Maleficent didn’t even know. Things are about to get crazy, and you can watch the new teaser below.

Back with a vengeance. Tickets are on sale TOMORROW for #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. pic.twitter.com/ype1nKdAbN — Disney (@Disney) September 12, 2019

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, the film is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira serving as executive producers.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after “Maleficent,” in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on October 18th.

Are you excited for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Disney!