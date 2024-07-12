Marvel Fans React to Captain America: Brave New World Trailer

Captain America: Brave New World‘s trailer is finally out in the open and fans are letting their feelings about the clip be known on social media. Although, the new footage is only a teaser, there’s a ton of details to sift through. However one topic takes the cake over all others: the Red Hulk. Yes, Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross really does become the rogue rage monster in the upcoming MCU film. You get a small glimpse of the Marvel villain at the last second of this trailer as he catches Captain America’s shield\ and embeds it in the ground. That small inclusion alone seems to have ignited the fan base and instilled some much-needed excitement around Captain America: Brave New World.

Another big plot point that has the fans talking is the inclusion of Giancarlo Esposito’s mystery villain in Captain America: Brave New World. When he was announced to be joining the project, people ran to their computers to start speculating about who he could be playing. Wow we haven’t gotten an official announcement from Marvel studios about which bad guy he’s playing, it’s clear that the fans are excited to see one of their favorite actors playing a villain once again. Poor Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson has a lot to fight against in the upcoming blockbuster. The stakes may be high, but Captain America rises to the occasion. Check out the new trailer up above for more and scroll through some of the fan reactions down below for how the fans are feeling after the first clip premiered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Does this trailer make you more hype? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!

Exactly the tone they were hoping for

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World

It’s been an upswing for the MCU lately, just solid singles with Deadpool & Wolverine ready to take the roof off of things. @ZeM6108 sounds like a lot of the fandom. They typed, “MARVEL is back in action! This trailer looks absolutely amazing, and the serious tone is exactly what I’ve been craving in a superhero movie right now. THE RED HULK #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld”

White House down?

Second time someone has disrespected the shield this year lol.

Even some skeptics are down for the ride. @Masked_saiyan101 commented: “White House down type shhh WITH RED HULK. Looks pretty solid ngl.” That building probably takes the biggest beating in the entire trailer. Where’s Damage Control when you need them?

Winter Soldier vibes anyone?

The Leader’s big head manages to get involved.

Over on other parts of social media, the spy thriller angle is doing numbers. As an MCU favorite, anything that echoes Winter Soldier is going to attract some attention. @Shinobi602 is locked in “Ok ok ok,” they began. “Been a while since I’ve been hype for a Marvel movie, but this is hitting me in those pre-Phase 4 feels! Sam looks great, loving Ford as Ross, Giancarlo , RED HULK!? Spy thriller/Winter Soldier vibes.”

Red Hulk is finally here

Red Hulk slips in there by the end of this clip.

Red Hulk fever is already spreading online. Along with a more “gritty tone,” seeing that quick tease of the Hulk villain at the end ensured some people would be interested. You can count Austin Burke in for more. “You know what? Not a bad trailer at all,” they posted. “Everything surrounding this movie has been worrisome, but that’ll all be okay if it kicks as much ass as this first look. It has me intrigued, and the red hulk tease was exciting! Okay MCU, I see you.”

A promising start

Giancarlo Esposito’s mystery villain causing some chaos.

For some fans, this clip got them more amped than they would have been otherwise. Milkias Samuel on Twitter loved seeing Giancarlo Esposito blowing stuff up. He says, “Ngl this looks pretty sick! I like the political thriller tone their taking with the movie. Love seeing Gus in the MCU. Can’t wait to finally see The Leader and Red Hulk debut in the MCU (though I do wish they could’ve been used in a Hulk movie instead)”