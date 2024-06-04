Marvel Star Evangeline Lilly Announces Acting Retirement

Ant-Man and The Wasp star Evangeline Lilly announced her retirement from acting today. The 44-year-old posted a clip of herself from 2006 on Instagram. In that old video, Lilly talks about her aims for her career, which it would seem that she's achieved for herself. Before she was a beloved member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she starred in LOST. (The video is actually from those days, and whew 2006 was a while ago now.) The Wasp actress is grateful for all the personal growth she's experienced and didn't close the door on returning to acting at a later date. So, the Hope Van Dyne actress flies off to fulfill whatever it is she wants for herself now. Read her entire message down below!

"Thank you @lost_theothers for digging up this (nearly twenty-year-old) footage of me speaking out my dreams under (what looks like) a full moon. And thank you to @femalepoetssociety for digging up this (much older) footage of the incredible #mayaangelou perfectly articulating how I feel about life."

"I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision. Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment. I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY...and I AM HAPPY."

The Wasp's Journey To Being A "Veteran Avenger"

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Tons of fans of The Wasp are probably going to be sad about the news. However, none more salty than Lilly's son. He was just warming up to her being a "Veteran Avenger." The MCU actress told a story about how her boy has come around to the whole Wasp thing on Good Morning America. Back when she started in Marvel, the now 11-year-old had his reservations about her powers and distinction. But, in the years since, it's pretty cool that your mom is an Avenger.

"My 11-year-old son is in middle school, Marvel is currency in middle school," she smiled. "He likes to flex on his friends, 'I know what's going on. My mom is the Wasp. No big deal.'.. But, they've come around because when I first became an Avenger, he was like, 'Mom, why do you have to be the worst Avenger? Why couldn't you be Iron Man or someone cool like that?' But, now that I've graduated to becoming a senior Avenger, he's like, 'Mom. You're cool now.'"

