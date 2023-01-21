Marvel Fan Art Assembles the MCU's Biggest Villains on One Team

Marvel Studios is getting ready to introduce us to the main villain of The Multiverse Saga in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and fans are ready to meet the guy who will take over Thanos' spot as our heroes deadliest foe. Kang the conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is the villain in question, and he's already given fans a taste of what's to come in the first season of Loki. It is The Multiverse Saga, so it is entirely possible that we could see past villains make their return in one of the next two Avengers movies, but I wouldn't hold my breath. One artist is seemingly holding out hope that we could see some of the greatest villains in the MCU team up.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @artoftimetravel created a concept that shows all of the Avengers greatest foes teaming up to take on what we assume is Earth's Mightiest Heroes. In the fan art you can see Ultron (James Spader), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thanos (Josh Brolin), and the MCU's latest addition, Kang the Conqueror. While we have no idea if this team up will happen, it's a very cool idea that will have any Marvel fan excited. You can check out the fan art below!

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

What do you think of the fan art? Would you like to see these villains team up? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!