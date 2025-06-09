Marvel’s Death Gets a Comics-Accurate Design Revealed in Agatha All Along Concept Art

There’s a lot more for live-action superhero projects to consider than comic books when bringing a character to life. For starters, money is always a huge factor, sometimes being the difference between a quality costume and one that looks like it’s off the rack at a Spirit Halloween. The other major element is the notoriety of the actor in the role. For example, while Iron Man usually always has a helmet on in the comics, the Marvel Cinematic Universe frequently finds excuses to show Tony Stark’s face because he’s played by the incomparable Robert Downey Jr. Agatha All Along ran into a similar issue with a major character.

Disney+’s Agatha All Along is a spinoff of WandaVision, focusing on the titular witch after she attempts to ruin Wanda Maximoff’s life. Agatha has seen better days, so she sets out to build a coven and regain her powers. However, another villain, Rio Vidal, isn’t looking to make things easy for Agatha. Eventually, it comes to light that Rio is actually the MCU’s version of Death, and she’s there to claim the soul of Billy Maximoff, who isn’t supposed to exist.

Agatha grows to care for Billy throughout her solo series, which forces her into action when Death makes her move. The two magic users battle until it becomes clear that Agatha isn’t winning. Without any other choice, Agatha sacrifices herself, agreeing to go with Death, who reveals a new form that keeps Aubrey Plaza’s face visible while adding a portion of the character’s iconic skeleton look from the comics.

Death’s final form in Agatha All Along isn’t the only one the production considered, though. The Artbook Collector YouTube channel recently released a video featuring pages from Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – The Art of the Series, which are full of concept art. Most of the alternate versions of Death look pretty similar to the one that ended up in the show, but there are a couple that are nothing but skeletons in a cloak.

It would’ve been jarring to have Plaza go from looking like herself to talking through a pile of bones, but with the character now introduced, there might be room to play around with her look in the future. After all, Death finds herself part of some pretty major events in the pages of Marvel Comics.

Death Could Adopt Her Iconic Look in a Future MCU Project

Thanos’ obsession with Death led many to believe that she would have a role to play in the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. That didn’t come to pass, but that doesn’t mean she’ll be one-and-done after Agatha All Along. During Secret Wars II, which Marvel Studios may look to for inspiration while making Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the Beyonder destroys Death because it wants to save Earth. Her death doesn’t stick for long, though, as it becomes clear that she will always have a place in the universe.

If Marvel Studios opts to keep Death in more comedic projects, a Deadpool movie could be the way to go. The Merc With a Mouth becomes infatuated with the entity after nearly meeting her on numerous occasions, and it takes Thanos making the mercenary immortal to stop the characters from getting together. While the Mad Titan isn’t likely to visit Deadpool anytime soon on account of him being dead, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the mercenary falls in love with a character who appears to be more dead than alive.

Agatha All Along is streaming on Disney+.

