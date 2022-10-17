Where to Stream Every Non-MCU Marvel Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been built into the largest franchise Hollywood has ever seen. Over the course of the past 14 years, Marvel Studios has managed to do the unthinkable, building a property across film and television that shares the same continuity and storytelling efforts. While the MCU is the talk of the town and will be for quite some time, there was a time not too long ago Marvel movies not produced by Marvel Studios hit theaters. In fact, the modern age of superhero filmmaking began in 1985 with Howard the Duck before skyrocketing in popularity around the turn of the century. With the evolution of streaming, the vast majority of non-MCU projects have found their way to streaming platforms. Keep scrolling to see where every non-MCU Marvel movie is streaming!

Howard the Duck - Starz The original superhero movie, fans of the genre new and old will be delighted to know Howard the Duck is streaming on Starz. While it's not a flagship streaming platform by any stretch of the imagination, plenty of subscribers will be able to find this cult classic to stream.

Blade Trilogy - Hulu As Marvel Studios tries to reorganize its Blade reboot, the original trilogy featuring Wesley Snipes is available to stream all in the same place. While the movies bounce around from service to service, all three—Blade (1998), Blade II (2002), and Blade: Trinity (2004)—can currently be seen on Hulu.

Most X-Men Movies - Disney+ (Photo: Fox) With the exception of a select few (the two non-Logan Wolverine movies), most 20th Century Fox X-Men movies are streaming on Disney+. In total, eight (proper) X-Men movies are currently streaming on the Disney-owned streaming platform: X-Men (2000)

X2 (2003)

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

X-Men: First Class (2011)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Logan (2017)

Dark Phoenix (2019)

The New Mutants (2020)

Wolverine Solos - Hulu While Logan is available with the rest of the X-Men movies on Disney+, the two other less-popular solo flicks are streaming on Hulu. Both X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Wolverine can be found on the alternative Disney-owned streamer.

Deadpool Duology - Tubi and Disney+ As you wait for Marvel Studios to release Deadpool 3, both of the Merc's first two films are streaming...on two platforms nonetheless! Those subscribing to Disney+ can find both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 streaming at the House of Mouse. If you don't have a subscription to Disney+, the duo can also be found on the free, ad-supported Tubi.

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Trilogy - Netflix and Hulu (Photo: SONY PICTURES) One of the most popular superhero trilogies available today can also be found on two platforms. Namely, all three of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man flicks can be streamed both on Netflix and Hulu. That means that yes, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 are all available on both of the aforementioned streamers.

The Amazing Spider-Man Duology - Hulu Now that fans have a newfound appreciation for Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, both of the actor's goes as the character can be found on Hulu.

Fantastic Four - Disney+ Like Fox's X-Men franchise, both of the now-defunct studio's Fantastic Four movies, including Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, can also be found on Disney+. For good measure, even the studio's own 2015 reboot from Josh Trank—Fantastic Four or Fant4stic—is streaming on both Disney+ and Peacock for good measure.

The Punisher and Punisher: War Zone - Peacock Though in separate continuities both of the modern-day Punisher features are streaming on Peacock. Thomas Jane stars as the controversial vigilante in 2004's The Punisher while Ray Stevenson takes over the mantle in 2008's Punisher: War Zone.

Sony's Venom Franchise - Hulu and The Roku Channel As Sony continues to flesh out its own Universe of Marvel Characters, fans wanting to see all things Marvel can watch both Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage on two ways: with a paid subscription on Hulu or for free on The Roku Channel.

Daredevil - HBO Max (Photo: FOX) Long before the days of Charlie Cox's fan-favorite Matt Murdock, Ben Affleck played the Man Without Fear in one of the first attempts at blockbuster storytelling featuring street-level Marvel characters. Affleck's iteration of Daredevil, as directed by Mark Steven Johnson, can be streamed on HBO Max. Believe it or not, Jennifer Garner's Elektra spinoff isn't currently available to stream.

Hulk - Hulu Between Lou Ferrigno, Edward Norton, and Mark Ruffalo, the Incredible Hulk was played by Eric Bana. In what served as the first major introduction of the gamma-fueled monster to movie-goers, Bana stars in Hulk from Ang Lee, now streaming on Hulu.

Ghost Rider - Peacock Nic Cage, a known comic book fan in his own right, made his debut as the Spirit of Vengeance in Mark Steven Johnson's Ghost Rider in 2007. Now a cult classic in its own right, the movie can be seen on Peacock.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance - Starz Like the Punisher duology before it, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance is largely a reboot of the franchise. Though Cage continues to play the eponymous biker, fails to reference its predecessor and sets the character on a new path. As such, the films aren't able to stream on the same platform. In this case, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance can be seen on the Starz app.