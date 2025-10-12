Marvel Quietly Delayed The Next MCU Release (But 2026 Now Looks Crazy)

We aren’t totally sure yet whether it’s more exciting or disappointing that Marvel pulled this live-action show from their 2025 schedule to release it next year. On one hand, it’s another waiting game for a much-anticipated show during a time that seems filled with bits and pieces of rumors about what we can expect to see. On the other hand, it’s now looking like the MCU 2026 schedule is going to be packed full of genuinely cool movies and television, so what’s the harm in waiting a little longer?

Wonder Man, which was confirmed as one of Marvel’s live-action projects all the way back in 2022, was initially slated for a December 2025 release, but it looks like it’s been subtly pushed during the NYCC chaos to January of 2026. Why? “We don’t want it to get swallowed up by people watching Home Alone and Die Hard and Elf,” Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel TV and animation, told Entertainment Weekly on Friday. This isn’t the first time that the studio has moved a previously scheduled premiere date to avoid getting lost in the holiday shuffle—WandaVision was also pushed to a January drop date back in 2021.

Wonder Man Seems Worth The Wait Though

The first teaser for Marvel’s ‘WONDER MAN’ series has been released.



Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. pic.twitter.com/ljonzKI506 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 10, 2025

Winderbaum’s excitement over the project is definitely a selling point on why a few-week premiere push is actually worth it. At NYCC, he said, “It’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever been a part of at the studio. I’ll start there. It’s very different than anything the studio’s produced. In terms of how meta it is, without getting into details, it is a show that takes place within the MCU, but it’s a story about Hollywood. And it’s a story about not just Hollywood, I would say it’s a story about acting and the journey of an actor in Hollywood, of having to balance being an artist with making money and very grounded ideas that anyone who came up in Hollywood or in the arts in general can relate to. I certainly could on a very deep level.”

What can we expect from Wonder Man? Something that feels fresh and just different enough to be exciting while still being rooted in reality (well, as much as a show about superheroes can be). Candyman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been cast as Simon Williams, a working actor and heir to a failing technology company. He’ll be joined by Ben Kingsley, who is reprising his role as Trevor Slattery.

How do you feel about the premiere push? Let us know in the comments.