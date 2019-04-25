Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Confirms More Avengers Movies

✖

Marvel Studios is back with its first new Phase 4 content since Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019, though that wasn't the original plan of course. The coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the debuts of Black Widow and Eternals, which have been delayed to later this year. Now the drought is officially over though thanks to WandaVision on Disney+, and while all the attention is obviously on the anticipated new show (which is already getting some amazing buzz), the question of future Avengers movies came up during an interview with Kevin Feige, and the Marvel Studios chief gave the impression there will be more.

When asked by IGN if there we will see another Avengers film post Endgame, Feige said; “I would have to think so. I would have to say yes, at some point. It’s a good title. Could use that.”

Obviously, there will be another Avengers film down the line, but there has to be an Avengers team first, and that lineup is in limbo at the moment thanks to the events of Avengers: Endgame.

There's also quite a bit to explore in the individual characters that already reside in the MCU and plenty of newcomers to introduce courtesy of solo films and Disney+ projects, which is likely why there won't be a team-up film of the typical Avengers scope in Phase 4.

“We had a movie this year called Avengers: Endgame, and it is very much an ending, as you saw, to so many of those characters,” Feige said. “So Phase 4 is about beginnings, and Phase 4 is about learning new things about characters you already think you know, like Black Widow; meeting incredible new characters like The Eternals and Shang-Chi[.]”

Shang-Chi, Eternals, Blade, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men are all names that will likely be introduced or at least teased in Phase 4 and Phase 5, and that's just in the realm of film, as Disney+ will introduce characters like Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk into the mix.

There's also the case of the returning Netflix heroes, like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Punisher, who are returning to the Marvel fold after the two-year window in that Netflix contract expires.

There will be quite a few heroes to choose from when the next Avengers squad does finally make their appearance, but it might be a minute before we actually see them unite.

When do you want to see a new Avengers movie?