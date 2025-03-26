Avengers: Doomsday Casts First X-Men Character

Avengers: Doomsday has cast its first X-Men character… and it’s played by someone from the original Fox movies! The Marvel film franchise has been a messy one since its inception. Marvel sold off a lot of film rights for its best characters in the 90s, leading to the likes of Spider-Man, Hulk, the X-Men, and Fantastic Four being scattered around to different studios. When Marvel Studios began conceptualizing of the MCU in 2008, it only had a handful of characters to work with like Iron Man and Captain America. Still, they made it work, but it meant key storylines and team-ups weren’t possible.

Flash forward nearly 20 years later and Disney now owns or has access to virtually every Marvel character it could ever need. With Avengers: Doomsday entering production, many have been speculating about who could be in the cast. While the usual suspects like Thor and Captain America are expected, many have wondered if the cast will expand to feature characters like the Fantastic Four and some X-Men. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has teased the beginning of the Mutant era a few times now and it looks like that will begin to really materialize with Avengers: Doomsday in an incredibly surprising way.

Avengers: Doomsday Will Feature X-Men’s Beast

x-men: the last stand

Worlds will collide in Avengers: Doomsday as Marvel has officially confirmed via a livestream that Kelsey Grammer will return as Beast in the upcoming movie. The actor played Beast all the way back in the early 2000s in X-Men: The Last Stand and made a surprising cameo at the end of The Marvels during an incursion. That was a couple of years ago now, so no one really knew what to make of that at the time, but Grammer will play the blued beast once again in Avengers: Doomsday.

Of course, Grammer is not the only X-Men from that era of Marvel that has been in the MCU. Hugh Jackman returned as Wolverine in Deadpool and Wolverine last year, pleasing fans across the board. Both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been cagey about an Avengers: Doomsday return, but it would be hard to imagine at least Jackman not appearing as Wolverine. Given the Wolverine we see in Deadpool and Wolverine isn’t the same one from the X-Men movies, it’s possible he won’t recognize this Beast (assuming they cross paths). As of writing, the Avengers: Doomsday cast is still being announced, so it’s possible other mutants like Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier or Halle Berry’s Storm get announced as well.

