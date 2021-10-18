Marvel Schedule Shift: Paramount Movie Moves to Vacated Doctor Strange 2 Date

Paramount Pictures pushes up the release date of a new comedy movie after Disney moves Marvel Studios sequel Doctor Strange 2 away from March 25, 2022. Just hours after Walt Disney Pictures on Monday announced date changes for multiple movies through 2023, including Black Panther 2 and Thor 4, Paramount moved quickly to stake a claim on the vacated March 25 date for The Lost City. The comedy teaming Sandra Bullock (Miss Congeniality) and Channing Tatum (Free Guy) now opens three weeks earlier than its previously set release date of April 15.

Disney vacated the March 25 date long reserved for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Doctor Strange sequel from first-time MCU director Sam Raimi (Sony’s Spider-Man trilogy). The new movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch opposite Avengers and WandaVision‘s Elizabeth Olsen, reprising her role as the Scarlet Witch.

Along with Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones 5, delayed by a year from July 2022 to June 2023, Disney shifted back its slate of Marvel Studios sequels:

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (Disney) previously dated on 3/25/22 moves to 5/6/22

(Disney) previously dated on 3/25/22 moves to 5/6/22 THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (Disney) previously dated on 5/6/22 moves to 7/8/22

(Disney) previously dated on 5/6/22 moves to 7/8/22 BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (Disney) previously dated on 7/8/22 moves to 11/11/22

(Disney) previously dated on 7/8/22 moves to 11/11/22 THE MARVELS (Disney) previously dated on 11/11/22 moves to 2/17/23

(Disney) previously dated on 11/11/22 moves to 2/17/23 ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA (Disney) previously dated on 2/17/23 moves to 7/28/23

Doctor Strange 2 takes the date held by Thor 4, pushing Black Panther 2 to the date that was, until today, staked for Captain Marvel 2. Ant-Man 3 moves out of winter and into summer 2023. Three ’23 Untitled Marvel movies are removed from the schedule: July 28, October 6, and November 10.

Announced as The Lost City of D, the Paramount comedy sees a romance novelist (Bullock) accidentally dropped into a jungle adventure with her cover model (Tatum) after a kidnapping attempt. Aaron and Adam Nee (Sony’s planned Masters of the Universe reboot) direct; Patti Harrison (Tuca & Bertie), Oscar Nunez (The Office), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building), and Daniel Radcliffe (the Harry Potter saga) also star in The Lost City.

Paramount’s 2022 slate includes Scream (January 14), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (April 8), Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick (May 27), Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (June 24), Secret Headquarters (August 12), and Cruise’s recently delayed Mission: Impossible 7 (September 30).