Marvel Studios Adds New Hero to Opening Logo With Guardians Holiday Special

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now in the books, with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuting on Disney+ this weekend. The Special Presentation not only adds a lot of festive cheer to the overall franchise, but it provides some surprising and delightful connections to other movies and Disney+ television shows. As it turns out, that connectivity even stretched as far as the special's opening Marvel Studios fanfare, which brought one of the newest superheroes into the fold.

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the opening fanfare, Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) can be seen doing her Thunderclap move in footage from the penultimate episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. This comes several months after the first season of She-Hulk was released by Marvel Studios this past summer.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

When will She-Hulk return to the MCU?

She-Hulk being featured in the Marvel fanfare comes as her next MCU appearance has not been confirmed, either in a second season of She-Hulk or in another project. As Maslany told ComicBook.com shortly after the show's first season wrapped, the ambiguity of where her character could go next is exciting to her.

"I mean, it's really the thing that drew me in the first place, which was — I did not expect this," Maslany explained in our interview. "I didn't expect this character. I didn't expect where she goes. I didn't expect these little weird moments that she gets to... So for me, it's really about being like surprised, you know? 'Cause she's so irreverent. So if I'm expecting or if I want a certain thing, likely the best option is to do the exact opposite."

