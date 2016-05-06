Marvel: The Winter Soldier Killed Iron Man's Parents 29 Years Ago Today

✖

It's a sad anniversary in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Captain America: Civil War; a historic day that helped rip the Avengers apart after an epic battle between Cap, Iron Man, and the Winter Soldier. The day is December 16th, the same day that Bucky Barnes assassinated Tony's parents nearly three decades ago. While this day proved to be monumental in the history of the MCU, the effects continued to play a major effect across films like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and likely in the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series coming to Disney+

In Captain America: Civil War, Tony Stark discovers security footage that confirms Bucky's role in the murder of his parents, though it was conducted while he was under the control of HYDRA. The date on the CCTV footage reveals the hit took place on December 16, 1991.

The day is commonly referred to by fans as Mission Report Day, playing off of actor Daniel Bruhl's iconic line when Helmut Zemo asserts control over Winter Soldier's mental programming, hijacking Bucky's will and forcing him to carry out an attack on the U.S. government after framing him for the murder of T'Chaka, the King of Wakanda.

Many of these characters will reappear in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, premiering on Disney+ in just a few months. In that series, Bucky and Sam Wilson return to the espionage fold after being on the run/snapped out of existence during the Avengers films. As they attempt to live up to Captain America's legacy, they will also come up against Zemo once again.

Fans have been eager to see these two Avengers return to the screen, and while they will get their own solo mission it will likely be a while before they reunite with their other allies in an epic team-up adventure. Stan previously spoke about the possibility of making Avengers 5 or a similar crossover during an interview with Variety.

"We’ve got to figure out a couple of other missions first before we even get there. I gotta deal with this other person that I have to deal with. It’s been nice to have a break from him," Stan explained. "Anthony Mackie, it’s just been nice to have a little bit of quiet in this quarantine without him. But, we got to figure out some adventures together first before we get there.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.