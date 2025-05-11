Thunderbolts* Star Teases Sentry’s Place in Avengers: Doomsday (Will He Team Up With Doom?)

\WARNING: There are Thunderbolts* spoilers ahead! Thunderbolts* gave us a few hints about what’s next for the MCU, but it raised a lot of new questions in the process. It’s still unclear where all the characters will fall in the conflicts to come, especially when Bob Reynolds’ darker personas, Sentry and The Void, take over. In a new interview with Men’s Health, actor Lewis Pullman shared what he could about his character’s future, and it sounds like nothing is off the table. His immense power could be on the side of evil when Avengers: Doomsday arrives. Hopefully, his friends the New Avengers can keep him on the straight and narrow.

“It’s a great question. I’m really excited to find out,” Pullman said when asked about Bob’s future. “The Thunderbolts don’t want to let him out of their sight, because they realize that if he’s caught in the wrong hands, or if he’s not being supported enough by the right people, he might be dangerous. But they also want to keep him close in case they can figure out a way to use him. He’s a very good asset.”

Lewis Pullman as Bob in Marvel’s Thunderbolts*.

“It’s a hard situation they’re in,” Pullman continued. “With all the other characters that are going to be in Avengers: Doomsday, there will be so many opportunities to figure out how each might come into play — and how Bob might come into play with any of them.”

The place of the New Avengers — or, the Thunderbolts — within the MCU is a little hard to judge right now, and there’s not much room for more setup before Doomsday. Fans are already hard at work debating whether Sentry could stand up to characters like Thor, for example, who is expected to appear in the movie. However, last time we saw Bob, he couldn’t access the powers of Sentry or The Void even by trying.

There are only a few titles left to set the stage for Doomsday, the biggest being The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hits theaters on July 25th. On the TV side, there’s also Ironheart premiering on June 24th on Disney+, as well as Wonder Man expected in December. It’s hard to say how much either of those could really change the setup for a crossover, though. Ironheart filmed back in 2022, and Wonder Man will have its hands full introducing an all-new hero.

Thunderbolts* is still playing in theaters now. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to premiere on May 1, 2026.